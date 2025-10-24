Susan Boyle's Gorgeous New Look Is Giving Blonde Bombshell Hollywood Glam (PIC)

The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Britain's Got Fringe! Singing sensation Susan Boyle, who became a worldwide phenomenon after her viral audition for Britain's Got Talent in 2009, just debuted a gorgeous straight-hair look, and she's almost unrecognizable. The Scottish singer had grey hair when she first took the BGT stage; then, she dyed it a rich chocolate brown for the first part of her career.

More recently, she's been wearing it a little longer, looser, and lighter, but this is by her her blondest and boldest look yet. Stepping out for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London on October 20, the Blackpool native showed off a honey blonde bob and wispy bangs. For the occasion, she wore an ink-painting patterned dress, pearl jewelry, red nails, and carried a black clutch.

"What a wonderful evening at the Pride of Britain Awards! 💖 It was such an honour to celebrate so many truly inspiring people. Everyone looked absolutely fabulous, and it was lovely to catch up with some familiar faces, including the brilliant Anne Hegerty (I’m a huge fan of The Chase)!" Boyle wrote on Instagram afterward, adding, "A night full of pride, joy and admiration for some incredible heroes. 🌟"

Susan Boyle attending the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture date: Monday October 20, 2025. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Susan Boyle is preparing a return to music for her bombshell era

Boyle revealed in 2023 that, in April 2022, she suffered a stroke and had to work to get her speech and motor skills back in order to perform again. In a 2024 interview with Daily Mail, Boyle revealed, "I'm back alright. I'm feeling OK and ready to go...I had a major stroke and I've had to fight my way back. It's taken me three years and it's been hard — I'm not going to pretend otherwise — but it's made me determined to keep going."

Since then, she's made more progress and announced some exciting updates: She's once again in the studio and planning a full return to music. In April 2025, she shared via her social media, "I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about! ✨More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me, and I’m more determined and excited than ever."

The next month, she posted a photo of herself in the recording booth and wrote, "Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between. I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks. 🙏❤️"