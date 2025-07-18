Susan Boyle Looks Radiant in an Angelic White Dress While Giving Sporty Life Update

Susan Boyle is having a great summer. The Got Talent alum made her triumphant return to Instagram after two years in April 2025, revealing that she's been working on new projects. Since then, she's switched up her hair to bright blonde and shared fun updates from her latest adventures. She's been grilling, hitting the studio, attending award shows, and checking out Wimbledon.

The iconic tennis tournament was the setting of her most recent Instagram posts, and it looks like she had a blast — all while looking gorgeous in an angelic white dress.

See photos and read more, below:

Susan Boyle shares updates from Wimbledon: "Lovely time"

Susan Boyle sings during the musical "I Dreamed A Dream" at the Royal Theatre in Newcastle, north-east England, on March 27, 2012. Photo: Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

In July 2025, Boyle shared two Instagram posts recapping her time at Wimbledon. In both, she's wearing a chic white dress underneath a crisp white blazer. And in a few of the photos, she pairs the dress with a floppy, summery hat. A perfect seasonal look.

"Lovely time at @wimbledon yesterday! 🎾 Congratulations to @iga.swiatek on her brilliant win," Boyle wrote in one of her captions.

Her second Instagram featured a photo with famed chef Marcus Wareing, who prepared a lunch for Boyle's party at Wimbledon. "A wee shoutout to the fabulous @marcuswareing. He cooked up the most delicious lunch before the Wimbledon ladies final on Saturday. Proper treat! Thank you Marcus," she captioned her post.

What's next for Susan Boyle? Her Instagram bio teases that "exciting news [is] coming soon." This may include music, seeing as how Boyle shared in May that she recently returned to the studio for the first time in six years.

"Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between," she wrote in an IG caption. "I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks."

"I’ve got something exciting to share… I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about," Boyle told fans in April 2025 when she made her Instagram return. "More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I’m more determined and excited than ever."