Susan Boyle's Exquisite Voice Reaches the Stars Singing a Joni Mitchell Classic

Leo High School Choir INSPIRES the Crowd with "Born for This" by The Score | AGT 2025 | NBC

It's impossible not to feel the passion behind Susan Boyle's voice.

Susan Boyle channeling Joni Mitchell is everything fans could want.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Released as part of her third studio album, Someone to Watch Over Me, the Got Talent icon's take on Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" treats fans to a side of her we rarely see. While the star made her mark on the music industry thanks to unforgettable vocal performances of soaring Broadway hits and angelic Christian hymns, this cover proves Boyle is infinitely versatile and capable of taking popular music to new heights.

As always, Boyle's flawless vocals take center stage on this cover — and the song takes on an almost spiritual quality when she sings it.

Accompanied by a simple piano and some light atmospheric effects in the background, Boyle really shines in the song's back half when she hits some seriously high notes with all the passion fans have come to expect from the 64-year-old.

Boyle throws in some well-timed vocal flairs throughout the song, with her powerful vibrato especially shining.

RELATED: A Freshly-Blonde Susan Boyle Looks So Radiant While BBQing with Friends

Every song recorded for Someone to Watch Over Me has a spiritual significance to the star, as Boyle revealed in a 2011 interview with RTÉ TEN.

"There are certain songs that I liked that resonated with the letters that people had written and sent to me," Boyle explained. "I knew that's what my record needed to be about. They wrote about grief, love, happy and sad times, it was all deeply moving and the songs mirror the emotion and life experience."

Here's what to know about "Both Sides, Now"

Susan Boyle attends the Pride of Scotland Awards 2024 on May 20, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland; Joni Mitchell attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

Originally recorded by Joni Mitchell in 1969 as a single from her studio album Clouds, "Both Sides, Now" is technically a cover of an original by Judy Collins, which was released one year earlier.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Soaring Cover of "The Impossible Dream" Is a Vocal Tour-De-Force

In 2004, Rolling Stone placed the track at 171 in their ranking of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

According to the outlet, Mitchell described the song as "a meditation on reality and fantasy… The idea was so big it seemed like I'd just scratched the surface of it."

RELATED: Susan Boyle & an Exciting Male Artist Did a Power Ballad Duet with a Rock Choir

In January 2022, The Voice's Kelly Clarkson memorably performed an acoustic version of "Both Sides, Now" as part of a Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.