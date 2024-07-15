Susan Boyle & Jackie Evancho's Prayer Duet Is the Definition of Glorious

If you ever wondered what Heaven sounds like, it's Susan Boyle and Jackie Evancho singing "A Mother's Prayer."

Susan Boyle is a pro at singing religious songs. Whether it's "Amazing Grace" or "Away in a Manger," the Britain's Got Talent icon (and AGT alum!) has a penchant for taking songs we've all heard in church and giving them new resonance.

And she does the same thing with "A Mother's Prayer," perhaps best known as "The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The track is lyrically quite spiritual, with lines like, "Lead us to a place/guide us with Your grace," and evokes feelings of warmth and calmness. It's the musical equivalent of a fluffy cloud in Heaven, which is why it was perfect for Boyle to cover.

Susan Boyle and Jackie Evancho are a heavenly match singing "A Mother's Prayer"

That said, a song like this is so epic, it needs not one but two AGT alums who know a thing or two about covering religious songs. That's where Jackie Evancho, AGT Season 5 runner-up, comes in. Over a decade ago, Evancho released a version of "A Mother's Prayer," and she knew the dream person to join her on it was Boyle. Evancho's operatic style and Boyle's reverent vocals blend seamlessly to create a listening experience that's truly glorious.

Susan Boyle attends the "Pride of Scotland Awards 2024" at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on May 20, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland; Jackie Evancho visits SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images; Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Susan Boyle's Mystical "How Great Thou Art" Cover Sounds Like a Heavenly Cloud

Spirituality has always been an important part of Boyle's life.

“Without God, you can do nothing," she told Catholic Sun in 2014. "The kind of gift he’s given me, I have to use for the benefit of others.”

She's turned to prayer on many occasions, including the loss of her mother.

“At times of great stress — when my mother died — I turn to Mary for support,” Boyle said. “I do have a special relationship with Mary, Mother of God, because she’s our spiritual mother.”

Across Boyle's seven studio albums, she has many covers just like "A Mother's Prayer." All are powerhouse showcases for her incredible talent — talent we first saw in 2009 on BGT. Fans surely remember her viral performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" that catapulted everything.

“I’ll never forget this,” Simon Cowell told Terry Crews while re-watching a clip from Boyle's original BGT Audition during an episode of America's Got Talent. "...She is just the most incredible person. This was a lady who lived on her own in Scotland, and she came on the show and everything changed."