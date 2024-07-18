Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Susan Boyle's Profound John Lennon "Imagine" Cover Will Soothe Your Soul
The Britain's Got Talent winner has her own version of Lennon's hit.
Of course Susan Boyle has a flawless studio version of "Imagine" in her impressive catalog. Why wouldn't she? It's only one of the best songs of all time. And after all, many fans believe her to be one of the greatest singers of her generation.
Released as the fifth track off Boyle's 2014 album, Hope, the artist tried her hand at one of the most well-known songs in history — and it was a match made in heaven.
The iconic lyrics are tailored for Boyle's soothing, angelic vocals. The piano and strings soar at just the right moments to complement Boyle's range. It's just so good, listening to this cover will soothe your soul.
Listen to Boyle's unbelievable rendition here.
Boyle has come a long way from her 2009 viral Britain's Got Talent audition that turned her into an overnight superstar. In a 2019 interview, she candidly revealed that anxiety almost got the best of her before her fateful audition.
"When I look back on the day I auditioned for BGT, I had lots of nervousness," Boyle explained. "I didn't know what to expect, but I went on for a good time and a good giggle, and the good giggle has turned into something very nice, so there you go."
With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide, it seems like the good giggle turned into not just "very nice," but something extraordinary.
Here's everything to know about "Imagine"
Released in 1971 as the lead single off the album of the same name, "Imagine" became the best-selling single of Lennon's solo career, eventually becoming certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
In a 1980 interview with Playboy, Lennon explained the significance of "Imagine" and his intentions when crafting the now-iconic tune.
"It's not a new message: 'Give Peace a Chance,' — we're not being unreasonable, just saying, 'Give it a chance,'" he said. "With 'Imagine,' we're saying, 'Can you imagine a world without countries or religions?' It's the same message over and over. And it's positive."
Unless you've been living under a rock for decades, there's a good chance you've heard Lennon's "Imagine" about 5,000 times throughout your life — and if that's not staying power, what is?