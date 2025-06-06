Susan Boyle Sounds Regal Belting "How Great Thou Art" for 65,000 People & the Pope

CitiLimitz Brings Back '90s R&B with a Smooth Cover of "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo | AGT 2025 | NBC

Got Talent icon Susan Boyle sounds so at home singing well-known Christian hymns. And this 2010 performance is proof of that.

On September 16, 2010, Pope Benedict XVI attended a Roman Catholic mass in Scotland at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park with 65,000 people in attendance, per Billboard — and Boyle was the performing guest of honor. The star made the most of her appearance, singing "I Dreamed a Dream," the traditional hymn "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace," and, of course, a stunning rendition of "How Great Thou Art" that you can watch here.

Not many people get the opportunity to sing for a sitting Pope, but Boyle has now done it multiple times.

Watch Susan Boyle's triumphant performance for the Pope here.

Her command over an audience is still a joy to behold. Fans felt this from the jump after Boyle's viral Britain's Got Talent audition in 2009. When she sings, she truly transforms into a superstar.

Boyle didn't let the windy Glasgow weather affect her as she powered through the hymn with grace and power behind her vocals. Boyle hit some genuinely jaw-dropping high notes during this performance!

Boyle herself is a woman of faith, which is why it meant so much for her to sing for the Pope so many years ago.

"My faith is incredibly important to me on every level," she told The Christian Post in 2014. "It gets me through those moments of self-doubt and also allows me to understand that this gift of my career, later in life, is from a higher power."

Susan Boyle sings during the musical "I Dreamed A Dream" at the Royal Theatre in Newcastle, north-east England, on March 27, 2012. Photo: Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

Here's what to know about "How Great Thou Art"

Originally written in 1885 by Carl Boberg as a Swedish Christian hymn, "How Great Thou Art" has become popular not only in churches around the world but also has gained popularity among contemporary artists.

Carrie Underwood famously included a cover of the hymn in her 2021 gospel album My Savior.

In an interview with Music Row, Underwood revealed that having her own version of the track on the compilation album was priority number one.

"We had a big list," she explained. "I definitely had my pillars, like 'How Great Thou Art,' I wanted to have a proper studio recording of that."