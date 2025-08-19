This Surprise Susan Boyle "I Dreamed a Dream" Performance Got a Standing Ovation

The Osso Brothers Deliver Hand Balancing Like You've Never Seen It Before! | AGT 2025

The audience couldn't believe what was happening when the Got Talent alum hit the stage.

Theatergoers who attended the premiere of the musical based on Susan Boyle's life witnessed a surprise performance for the ages.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In March 2012, the curtains first opened in Newcastle, England for I Dreamed a Dream, starring Elaine C. Smith as the famous Got Talent alum. The musical was a must-see for Boyle fans, but what happened at the end of the premiere performance was about as memorable as it gets: Boyle herself took the stage for a surprise rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" to send the audience home happy.

RELATED: Susan Boyle Floored the Planet Singing "My Heart Will Go On” a Cappella on Live TV

Boyle rose to superstardom on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, when the unassuming singer delivered one of the best versions of Les Misérables' "I Dreamed a Dream" ever. In fact, that audition was highlighted during the special AGT 20th Birthday Party episode on August 12 as one of the franchise's all-time most iconic moments.

Still, this impromptu performance may have topped all previous ones.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Dreamy High Notes Singing "Lilac Wine" Will Leave You Breathless

Watch a clip from Susan Boyle's surprise performance here.

As she always does, Boyle nailed the song's high notes and sang with so much emotion. It clearly resonated with the surprised audience members. The star earned a standing ovation and effectively put an exclamation point on a successful opening night for the musical based on her life.

Susan Boyle attends the Pride of Scotland Awards on June 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage

According to Smith (the star of the show), Boyle's story is so inspirational, it didn't surprise her that it became fodder for a musical.

"All too often, particularly because of class or poverty or learning difficulties or health difficulties, people are written off, and Susan for me represented the other side to that," Smith said in a post-show interview with the BBC. "And I think that's why she connects to people and touches people. That's the part of the story I find magical."

The America's Got Talent Season 20 Live Shows start Tuesday, August 19 on NBC.

Susan Boyle speaks about "fighting back" from her 2022 stroke

Susan Boyle poses for photos alongside her new wax figure at the official launch of the new Madame Tussauds venue in Blackpool on April 19, 2011 in Blackpool, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

In May, Boyle revealed she returned to the recording studio for the first time since suffering a stroke in 2022 that threatened to derail her entire singing career. Thankfully, in a 2024 interview with Daily Mail, Boyle said her recovery is nearly complete.

"I'm back alright. I'm feeling OK and ready to go," she explained. "I had a major stroke and I've had to fight my way back. It's taken me three years and it's been hard — I'm not going to pretend otherwise — but it's made me determined to keep going."