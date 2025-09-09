Susan Boyle & Elvis Presley's Voices Together on This Hymn Are a Miraculous Gift

Susan Boyle attends the 'Pride of Scotland Awards' at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on June 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland; American singer and actor Elvis Presley wears a purple shirt circa 1956.

It's incredible what modern technology can pull off in the music world.

In 2013, Got Talent alum Susan Boyle released her fifth studio album, Home for Christmas, featuring 12 covers of well-known holiday classics. At first glance, fans may overlook the opening track, "O Come, All Ye Faithful"... until they notice who is credited with guest vocals: Elvis Presley himself.

That's right; thanks to the magic of music tech, the vocals of The King were taken from Presley's original 1971 recording of the song (from his Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas album). So technically, Boyle's cover of the Christmas tune is a duet with one of the most iconic voices in history — and unsurprisingly, it sounds incredible.

The seamless insertion of Presley's voice makes for a magical listening experience. While the two stars trade singing each verse, they do come together with a few sublime harmonies. If you didn't know better, you'd think Boyle and Presley recorded this version together in the same studio.

Susan Boyle attends the Pride of Scotland Awards on June 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images

Boyle's vocals are as flawless as ever, with the viral Britain's Got Talent star sounding even more emotional and passionate than usual.

It's not the first time Presley's vocals have been used post-posthumously. The Voice's Michael Bublé is credited for another duet alongside The King: 2015's "Fever."

In a 2013 interview with Metro, Boyle credited longtime AGT Host Simon Cowell with the idea to record a duet using Presley's voice. He was the one who reached out to Presley's estate.

"It was actually Simon Cowell's idea, and he messaged Priscilla to get permission," Boyle revealed. "My dad and my whole family were Elvis, fans and she gave me permission. I do sometimes feel his presence when I sing the song, but who wouldn't? I think he would be quite excited about the duet."

What to know about "O Come, All Ye Faithful"

One of the most popular holiday classics, it's actually unknown who officially created "O Come, All Ye Faithful." However, its origins have been attributed to composers such as Handel, Gluck, and John Francis Wade. The hymn was originally printed in Latin in 1751 before it was translated into its current English version nearly 100 years later, in 1841.

The timeless track has been covered by numerous contemporary artists over the years, including Carrie Underwood, Nat King Cole, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Faith Hill, and Pentatonix, among others.