"Gripping" Real-Life Disaster Stories Revealed on Survival Mode Docuseries: "There's a Monster Chasing Us"

Survival Mode, a new docuseries from NBC News Studios and Dateline's producers, will tell "true stories" about "real disasters" from the perspective of those who lived through them.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live through a storm surge engulfing your home, your roof being blown off in a tornado, or fleeing from devastating wildfires — you no longer have to.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Survival Mode on Monday, July 7 at 10/9c on NBC.

Real-life victims of natural disasters and catastrophes will share their harrowing stories in an upcoming docuseries, Survival Mode, debuting later this summer on NBC and Peacock.

Viewers will find out what these brave souls were faced with and the extreme measures they took to survive.

RELATED: Lester Holt Named His Adorable Labradoodle After This Famously Hilarious Actress

"Everything I did was to stay alive," one survivor says in a new promo for the series.

Another shares, "Our house was gone. We gotta run. There's a monster chasing us."

Learn more about the docuseries, what it's about, and when it premieres, below.

What is Survival Mode about? According to a synopsis of the show, Survival Mode will tell "true stories" about "real disasters" from the perspective of those who lived through them. "From NBC News Studios and the producers of Dateline comes a gripping new docuseries about nine devastating catastrophes and the unbreakable spirit of the people who survived — proving the will to live is the most powerful force on Earth," the description continues. A logline reads: "Survival Mode follows everyday people through the most harrowing moments of their lives, when every split second decision can mean the difference between life and death. Each episode reveals the unforgettable stories of friends, families and first responders who suddenly find themselves in the midst of a terrifying disaster, and must find the strength and presence of mind to persevere."

RELATED: Lester Holt Playing Bass for Kelly Clarkson Is One of His Coolest On-Air Moments

Hurricane Ian, featured on Survival Mode Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

When does Survival Mode premiere? Survival Mode debuts on Monday, July 7 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC. The docuseries begins airing on Peacock the next day, July 8. The first episode covers Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in September of 2022 as the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935, killing nearly 150 people in the state. "The popular coastal enclave Fort Myers Beach was in the epicenter of the impact, transformed overnight into a post-apocalyptic wasteland," the episode's synopsis reads. "Here, those who stayed despite the evacuation warnings learned a hard, in some cases fatal lesson, about the perils of underestimating Mother Nature’s wrath. This episode follows three unique sets of residents — a mom and her parents, four close neighbors and a group of boaters moored just offshore — through the most harrowing night of their lives."

Hurricane Ian, featured on Survival Mode Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios and senior executive producer of Dateline NBC, told TVLine: “At NBC News Studios, we’re always looking for powerful new ways to tell real stories — and Survival Mode is exactly that. These are gripping, uplifting accounts of everyday people facing unthinkable danger and finding the strength to overcome it. The series celebrates quick thinking, resilience and the incredible ability to make it through extraordinary circumstances.”

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ "Humiliating Journey from Billionaire To Inmate" for Allegations "So Vile and So Horrifying"

A new promo clip that includes elements from several Survival Mode episodes shows footage of surging storm water, a house being ripped apart and blown away, a multi-car pileup, and a raging fire.

One victim gets the opportunity to tell someone, "Thank you for saving my life."

To find out the story behind her resilience, and other such narratives, start watching Survival Mode on July 7 on NBC, or July 8 on Peacock.