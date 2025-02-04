One of Superstore’s Weirdest Characters Guest Stars on St. Denis Medical

What do Superstore and the newest NBC comedy St. Denis Medical have in common? Multiple cast and crew members! Specifically, in episode 10 a guest star.

Not only is the hospital mockumentary co-created by Superstore executive producers Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, but several of its talented cast members were also formerly associated with the beloved Cloud 9 store.

In Episode 10, another memorable Superstore actor is walking through the hospital doors. Read on to learn more about St Denis Medical’s newest guest star, Nate Torrence.

What TV shows has St. Denis Medical's Nate Torrence been in?

Danny (Nate Torrence) and Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Torrence has been working in film and TV shows for 20 years now, with one of his most memorable roles being in Superstore.

Specifically, he played Kyle the Cloud 9 Cloud, the official happy-go-lucky mascot for the store. Promotional billboards with his face on them were plastered all over the place.

At first glance, Kyle seemed to be this joyful man who served as the perfect spokesperson for the company. Viewers quickly learned, though, that there was more than what met the eye.

By the end of Season 2, it was revealed to the Cloud 9 team that Kyle was actually a literal serial killer. He was arrested by the FBI after killing 14 people and keeping the evidence in a terrifying dungeon underneath his house.

Needless to say, his billboards stopped being shown and fans never saw or heard about him again. The spokesperson role was later given to Kelsey (portrayed by Erica Duke).

Torrence’s additional acting credits include reoccurring roles in Prince of Peoria, Mr. Sunshine, and One on One.

Nate Torrence’s character in St. Denis Medical was a high school bully

Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) and Danny (Nate Torrence) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

After Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) was accused of fat-shamming a patient, Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) chimes in and reveals that he used to be around 350 pounds as a teenager.

He got bullied for his size when he was in high school, and while he initially makes it seem like all the name-calling motivated him to be the person he is today, the surgeon continued to vent about his teen years and eventually zoned in on his biggest high school bully Danny Fitzgerald.

He began tracking down Danny, even calling their high school class president, and was able to talk nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) into calling Danny and convinced him to go to St. Denis Medical for a surgery follow up.

Danny arrives and Dr. Bruce is hoping that this is the chance to finally gloat about his career, but instead his former classmate begins to vent about his life, from losing custody of his kids to his mother having Alzheimer's.

Now the surgeon is too comfortable to brag and when Danny begins complimenting and comparing the two of them, Dr. Bruce begins revealing that he has to take pills to keep his hair from falling out.

This makes Danny feel sorry for him, but after he walks away, Dr. Bruce tells the camera crew that he made up the story about the pills just to make him feel better.

Will fans be seeing more people from Dr. Bruce’s past?

Will fans be seeing more people from Dr. Bruce's past?