Who Plays Sunday Night Football This Week on NBC and Peacock? (September 28, 2025)

Through the first three weeks of this still-young NFL season, Sunday Night Football has been an absolute thrill ride on NBC and Peacock. This weekend’s matchup — featuring two of the league’s biggest and most history-rich names in all of sports — is already shaping up to bring us more of the same.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs finally notched their first win of the 2025 season in a SNF showdown against the New York Giants (who might just be the NFL’s most fun-to-watch 0-3 team). This week, things escalate to a Texas-sized clash of iconic NFL logos, as two traditional NFC powers rekindle their age-old rivalry.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week (September 28)? Sunday Night Football is cueing up a battle of epic NFL brands for Week 4 of the 2025 football season. The Green Bay Packers (2-1) will travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) in a classic NFL matchup.

Kickoff time for the Week 4 contest between the Packers and the Cowboys is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28 on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico (play by play) and Cris Collinsworth (analysis) will be on the call in the SNF broadcast booth, accompanied by sideline reporter Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry McAulay. And, as always, the Football Night in America crew will start setting the pregame stage from back in the studio beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

What to know about the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL rivalry

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball and is tackled by Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Green Bay (NFC North) and Dallas (NFC East) aren’t in the same NFC division, so they don’t play each other every single year. But when they do, sparks definitely tend to fly — and most often, of course, in the NFC playoffs. That’s when the Packers and Cowboys last met each other, with Green Bay claiming a 48-32 win over Dallas to advance beyond the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs in January of 2024.

Packers QB Jordan Love was still in his first year as a starter when he torched the Dallas defense for three TD passes back in 2024, and so far this season, he’s looked consistent (if not quite elite) with only one interception through three games. He’s getting a huge assist from the Green Bay defense; phenomenal new addition, former Cowboy Micah Parsons (DE) hasn’t exactly had to shoulder the load all by his lonesome among an elite unit that leads the entire NFL in fewest per-game points allowed (14.7) through Week 3.

Dallas, meanwhile, has some issues to work through if the Cowboys hope to climb beyond their current third-place standing in the NFC East. Not only will QB Dak Prescott have to face a fierce edge rush from Parsons this Sunday; he’ll also have to adjust to fresh passing targets after standout WR CeeDee Lamb injured his ankle early in the Cowboys’ 31-14 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. As that game showed, the defense might really be missing Parsons as these early-season weeks wear on for Dallas. They’ve given up gobs of yardage and overall points after turning in a valiant early effort in the Cowboys’ 24-20 loss to defending Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

