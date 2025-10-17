Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football? How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers

We're into the second third of the NFL regular season this week, which means we're starting to see what teams are made of. With injuries setting in and no more undefeated teams anywhere in the league, it's now about who can make adjustments, recover from losses, and keep going in the face of adversity. Lucky for us, that means the games will only get more interesting as the season goes on.

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we've got a particularly interesting cross-country NFC matchup, as the Falcons head into San Francisco fresh off a Monday night triumph to take on a battered but still formidable 49ers squad. Let's take a closer look at the game.

How can you watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football? The Falcons and the 49ers kick off Sunday, October 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

As always with Sunday Night Football broadcasts, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America, recapping the day's action and looking ahead to key stories and matchups in the evening's game of the week.

What to watch for in the Falcons vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football game

San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball during the Regular Season game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 12, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As has so often been the case in recent years, the 49ers are reeling from injuries at the moment. Their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, was already battling a turf toe issue, leaving recent quarterback duties to backup Mac Jones, and now they've also lost two receivers in Ricky Pearsall and Jordan Watkins, while star linebacker Fred Warner is out for the season with an ankle injury as of the end of Week 6. With the exception of Warner, though, all of those injuries are listed as Questionable, which means they could return soon to help the team out.

Even with those injuries in mind, though, the Niners come into this game as a home field favorite, still boasting talent like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle in the lineup, among others. After a tough loss in Week 6 to a very good Tampa Bay team, they'll be looking to bounce back, but getting past the Falcons won't be easy.

After going 1-2 in their first three games, Atlanta is now on a two-game winning streak thanks to a quarterback switch-up to Michael Penix Jr., the top defense in the league in terms of total yards allowed, and stellar play from running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson was already a rising star in the league, but in Week 6 he put on an absolute classic in a Monday night game against the Bills, rushing for 170 yards and one touchdown, and racking up 68 more yards as a receiver. He averaged nearly nine yards per carry in the game, thanks in no small part to an 81-yard sprint that helped the Falcons seal the deal against a very tough Bills squad. Now, we get to see if his hot streak continues under the Sunday night lights.

