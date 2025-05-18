The attorneys bid farewell on Suits LA. Here's everything we know about the final episode.

Is There a New Episode of Suits LA on Tonight (May 18th, 2025)?

Suits LA has been packed with exciting guest stars and tributes to the original Suits all season long, but the Finale promises a return to the show’s LA roots — with Ted Black (Steve Amell) and his team at the center. A sneak peek of the show’s last episode hints that several juicy storylines will find some closure before the NBC series wraps up.

How to Watch Watch Suits: LA Sundays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Among them may be a few complex relationships that we followed throughout the season. Details of Ted’s past with attorney Samantha Railsback (Rachelle Goulding), his old flame, are still a mystery. Tensions between another romantically-linked duo, attorneys Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) and Eric Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), could come to a head or fizzle out. Leah’s (Alice Lee) dreams of becoming a screenwriter have also been bubbling under the surface.

Is there a New Episode of Suits LA on Tonight (May 18th, 2025)? Yes, the Season Finale of Suits LA airs Sunday, May 18, 2025, in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot. This will be the final show of the series.

Where did we leave off in Episode 12?

Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) appear on Suits LA Season 1 Episode 12 "Angry Sylvester". Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

When Stuart arrived at a fancy resort for his corporate “hostility mitigation program,” he crossed paths with another baddie: Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), from the original Suits. The two hard-charging attorneys immediately tussled over a luggage cart and almost came to blows. “Stop right there, cowboy. This cart is mine,” snapped Louis, ordering Lane to step away and go “get himself a pretty little welcome drink.”

“Get out of my face!” yelled Lane at his soon-to-be BFF.

The super-charged opening electrified the entire episode, which explored the theme of anger in several scenes. Intense flashbacks depicted Ted’s smoldering rage at his late father over his poor treatment of his older brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan). Back in the present day, Ted drew the ire of Erica by undermining her ability to nab Nicole Kidman as a client, by telling Samantha about the opportunity first.

Of course, watching Lane and Litt bonding while lounging side-by-side in mud baths was a treat all its own, and hearing them vent about work in anger management group sessions was a highlight of the season.

How to watch Suits LA

Don’t miss the Suits LA series finale tonight (May 18, 2025) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC or stream the following day on Peacock. And be sure to catch up on all your favorite episodes exclusively on the streaming platform.