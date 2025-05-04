Don't miss an all-new episode of Suits LA, featuring the return of Patton Oswalt as himself (kind of).

Is a New Episode of Suits LA on Tonight (May 4, 2025)?

Get excited, fans, because an all-new episode of Suits LA is coming your way.

Episode 11 will deliver all the legal drama fans love about the series, picking up after attorneys and former roommates Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) proved they had one other’s back — years after an unforgettable, high-stakes mock trial from their glory days.

The upcoming episode, titled “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” will also see the return of Patton Oswalt as himself (well, kind of). As NBC Insider established in an interview with the comedien earlier this year, the real Patton Oswalt — unlike the Patton Oswalt he plays as Ted's client — is "obviously" a fan of The Office.

Here's what we know so far.

Yes, a brand-new episode of Suits LA airs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot.

Audiences’ favorite characters pack the drama in “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” including Amanda (Maggie Grace), Erica (Lex Scott Davis), and Ted’s brother, Eddie (Carson A. Egan)

“Ted must deliver on a request from client Patton Oswalt. Amanda turns to Erica for help defending a teen star accused of attacking her dad. Stuart’s accident sends him into a spiral,” according to the show’s official description.

The episode, like others, will flashback to the history of Ted, enriching the characters’ relationships — and motivations — in the current storyline.

“In the past, Ted and Eddie come to LA for Stuart’s bachelor party,” the description continues.

What happened in the last episode of Suits LA?

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in Suits LA Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

In case you missed it, Season 1, Episode 10 — as previously recapped by NBC Insider — proved how far Ted and Stuart were willing to go in a case involving a client named David Bowie. No, not that David Bowie, but a Hollywood fixer who would stop at nothing to silence his adversaries, such as witness Janet Fields.

Whether doctoring footage to keep himself out of prison or threatening to kill Stuart’s wife and children, Mr. Bowie soon proved to be a formidable threat who’d just gotten away with murder.

Of course, Ted was having none of it, secretly video-recording the murder suspect threatening his old compadre. As flashbacked during the attorneys’ insanely tense mock trial from their university years, they always had one another’s back.

Meanwhile, Erica drew a line in the sand when it came to a potential romance with Rick (Bryan Greenberg). Amanda, too, put the kibosh on anything between her and Ted, instead focusing on her case of a teen star accused of assaulting her controlling father, to be featured in the upcoming episode.

Don’t miss the upcoming Suits LA episode tonight (May 4, 2025) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC or stream the following day on Peacock. And be sure to catch up on all your favorite episodes exclusively on the streaming platform.