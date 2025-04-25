This Suits LA Sneak Peek Reveals the Origins of Erica's Feud with Stuart (WATCH)

We finally know a little more about why Erica is so mad at Stuart in this Suits LA Episode 10 clip.

Following the action-packed return of Harvey Specter last week, one wonders where Suits LA is going to go from here. According to an NBC Insider-exclusive sneak peek from this weekend's episode, it seems we’ll dive more into the ongoing feud between Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Stuart (Josh McDermitt).

Last week, audiences learned that the moment Erica had something Stuart needed, she leveraged it to get back something he took from her before the events of the show began. Whatever it was, it seemed like it was personal. Now we know just how deeply personal it was.

In the preview clip, Erica reveals to Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) that she got subpoenaed for the footage she provided to Stuart of one of her clients. This means she’ll have to work with him, knowing he might be reluctant to do so after she shook him down for the mystery item. So, she’s hoping to work with Rick on it. If he doesn’t, one of her clients will have their dirty laundry aired for all the world to see, which would be bad for her.

Erica and Rick have a special, formerly romantic, relationship. So, he doesn’t take much convincing. However, he becomes extra motivated when he notices Erica’s mom’s sculpture is back in her office. The mystery item she shook Stuart down for has been revealed! She explains that Stuart made her look like a fool when he took it and that she’s been holding a grudge over the way he took it from her for a while now. Thus, working with him is hard for her to stomach, no matter the stakes.

Sadly, while we know Stuart somehow tricked Erica so that he could steal her mom’s sculpture, we still have no idea how or even why he would want something so personal from her. Luckily, it seems we’ll be uncovering a bit more about Stuart’s cutthroat nature and thirst for respect at his colleagues’ expense in Suits LA Episode 10.

For those hoping for even more of a teaser about what’s in store for Sunday’s episode, the synopsis reads: “Law students Ted and Stuart’s friendship is tested when they face off in a mock trial. In the present, Stuart faces a crisis as his doubts about his client mount. Erica fights to protect a client from having his dirty laundry aired in public.”

So, it seems that, despite Pellegrini being back behind bars, we’re not done flashing back to Ted Black’s past. Only this time, it seems we’ll be getting more insight into Stuart than Ted, and fans will just have to tune in to see what we’ll actually learn about these characters. In the meantime, they can check out the tense conversation between Eric and Rick in this week’s sneak peek.

