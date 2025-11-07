Why You Recognize Stumble Star Jenn Lyon, Who Plays Cheerleading Coach Courteney Potter

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

If Courteney Potter, the cheer coach on NBC 's mockumentary Stumble, looks familiar, there's good reason for that.

If you're not familiar with actress Jenn Lyon yet, you will be, as she stars as cheer coach Courteney Potter in the new comedy show, Stumble.

Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The mockumentary sitcom from creators Jeff Astrof (Shining Vale) and Liz Astrof (Pivoting) is set in the highly competitive world of junior college cheerleading, with the fictional documentary cameras following recently disgraced championship cheer coach Courteney. Fired for partying too hard with the cheerleaders she coached, Courteney has to start anew to restore her reputation with a new team of very green athletes at Headltston State Junior College, the small school that hired her.

The single-camera sitcom debuts Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC (with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day), and Lyon is front and center in the lead role. Thanks to her years-long, well-respected career on stage, film and television, you may recognize her from some of her other projects.

Keep reading to find out why Lyon may look familiar.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Growing up in North Carolina, Lyon took an interest in the arts. In 2003, she graduated from The School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Just three days after graduation, she moved to New York City to pursue her acting ambitions, according to an UNCSA profile story on her. Among the Broadway productions she appeared in while there included The Coast of Utopia, a trilogy of plays that debuted on The Great White Way in 2006.

Since then, she's appeared in various other projects on the big and small screen.

What TV shows and films has Jenn Lyon been in? Before Stumble, Lyon was perhaps best know for her roles on the comedy-drama series Claws, the crime drama series Justified, the supernatural horror series Dead Boy Detectives, and the sitcom English Teacher. In 2011, Lyon guest role on the TV series Army Wives, which led to a 2012 recurring role as bartender Lindsey Salazar Justified. The role was a reunion for Lyon and actor Timothy Olyphant, who both starred in Kenneth Lonergan's 2016 off-Broadway play Hold on to Me Darling. But Lyon really made a comedic impression as the initially anti-mob manicurist Jennifer Husser in the comedy, Claws. Over four seasons, Lyon played the BFF of Niecy Nash's Desna Simms as their salon evolves into a money laundering front for the local organized crime ring in Manatee County, Florida. In 2024, Lyon reunited with her former Claws' castmate Carrie Preston the mystery series, Elsbeth. Recently, Lyon got rave reviews for her appearances on English Teacher. She played Linda Harrison, a parent who locks horns with Evan Marquez, an English teacher at Morrison-Hensley High School. You can also catch Lyon playing a vapid admirer/friend to Julianne Moore's wellness billionaire, Michaela "Kiki" Kell in the limited series Sirens.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Now on Stumble, Lyon gets to show off her comedy chops as Courteney Potter, who's tied for winningest coach in college cheer history. She's backed up by a great cast including Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam as Courteney's husband, Boon E. Potter. Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy also star, and Kristin Chenoweth is a recurring guest star.

Stumble debuts Friday, November 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.