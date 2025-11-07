Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out what happens at the end of the pilot episode of NBC 's new cheerleading mockumentary, Stumble.

What the Shocking Ending of Stumble's First Episode Means for the Show's Cheer Team

There was a cheer-tastrophy for Headltston State Junior College cheer coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) at the end of the first episode of NBC's hilarious new cheer-comedy, Stumble!

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Stumble (airing Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming on Peacock the next day) is the latest entry in the pantheon of NBC mockumentary-style, single-camera comedies. In the series, the faux documentary crew's cameras are trained on Coach Potter's "I can, I will, I must" intensity as she tries to build her ragtag assemblage of Buttons cheerleaders into a championship team.

RELATED: How Tall Is Kristin Chenoweth? What the Stumble Actress Has Said About Her Height

Backing Lyon up is a precision ensemble of comedy all-stars including Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy. And in a recurring guest star role is the hilarious Kristin Chenoweth as Potter's former assistant coach, Tammy Istiny.

Throughout the first episode, Potter diligently worked to recruit a Headltston State Junior College cheer team, going from one — Madonna (Arianna Davis), the talented narcoleptic flipper — to a whole squad full of rough up-and-comers.

So Potter really scored when she was able to woo Krystal (Anissa Borrego), her "cheerlebrity" flyer when she coached at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, over to Headltston and her new squad. A social media superstar and athletic bundle of energy, Krystal was the answer to her problems — until the end of the first episode.

Read on to find out what happened.

Anissa Borrego attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

What happened at the end of Stumble's first episode? After desperately working with her recruits to qualify for seasonal competition in the Junior College conference, Coach Potter gets her miracle when Krystal flips back into her life. Deciding to leave Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College and join Coach Potter at her new school and team, she's the most polished and experienced competitor on the new Buttons roster. Unfortunately, former quarterback and team-work defiant Dimarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) proves the cheer team is not-ready-for-prime time when his showboating ways distracts him from setting up to catch Krystal and she hits the mat with a crack! A blurred out broken ankle brings the dry heaves and despair to the team as they need their star flyer to succeed.

Don't despair just yet, as Coach Potter doesn't seem to give up easily. Keep watching to find out what's next for Krystal, Dimarcus, and the rest of the cheer squad.

New episodes of Stumble drop Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.