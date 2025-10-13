A new Stumble trailer reveals just how insane things get as Jenn Lyon's character, Courteney Potter, puts together a college cheer team.

Jenn Lyon Jokes About "Best Booty" Award in Hilarious Trailer for Stumble, NBC's Cheerleading Comedy

What do you get when you combine a former football player, a narcoleptic tumbler, and a criminal sporting an ankle monitor? The junior college cheerleading team at the center of NBC's upcoming comedy, Stumble, of course.

Those are just some of the members of the motley crew that Jenn Lyon's character, Courteney Potter, is tasked with coaching in the single-camera format mockumentary arriving later this fall.

And a new Stumble trailer released on Monday, October 13 reveals just how hilarious things get as they work through the audition and practice process.

The trailer also explains how Courteney came to coach at Headltston State Junior College after a successful run at another institution.

"Coaching college cheer has been my life's work," Courteney tells cameras in the mockumentary. "I have put together the most the most disciplined teams to ever take the mat."

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

How Jenn Lyon's Courteney Potter came to coach at junior college on Stumble

While Courteney was well-respected in the cheer coach field at one point, she had an abrupt fall from grace. "I was one championship shy of being the winningest coach in college cheer history — until that dumb video," Courteney tells cameras, as seen the trailer.

She's reprimanded by her boss, who tells her, "You shouldn't be drinking with your team. And you certainly shouldn't be body-shaming the cheerleaders."

Viewers then get a glimpse of a video taken of Courteney holding a bottle in one hand, and a certificate in another, while announcing, "And the award for best booty goes to... "

Courteney tells her boss, "I would have killed to win best booty." But he wasn't having it. She was fired, and assistant coach Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) was moved up to take over.

Courteney then lands a job starting a new cheer team at Headltston State Junior College, which she struggles to pronounce, and describes to her husband Boone E. Potter (Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam) as "a small junior college 80 miles away."

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) and Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Intent on bringing along her "star flyer," Krystal, Courteney eventually gets the accomplished athlete on her team. But she also has to build out the rest of her squad.

"I'm giving you the opportunity to toss girls in the air, and get all the attention you want," Courteney tells a football player. He's on board, telling cameras, "Damn, that's my dream."

Next up, Courteney wants a veteran. So she tracks down a former student she hasn't seen for 16 years, telling him, "Since you never technically graduated... " He quickly says he'll do it and quits his job.

The cheer coach informs one student auditioning that she needs tumblers for the team. But just as the student completes an impressive set of flips, she collapses on the floor. The tumbler then admits she has narcolepsy, but it doesn't matter, because coach Courteney is desperate and still needs her for the team.

"Are they perfect? No," Courteney admits. "Are they good? I wouldn't say so. I'm just trying to make sure nobody dies."

But as she also says, "Cheer is so much more than just being on the team — it's being part of a family."

Another member of the team agrees, telling cameras from the gym bleachers, "It's like we're important, you know? We're not just a bunch of losers, or criminals," as a monitor attached to her ankle buzzes and lights up.

None of that deters Courteney though, who's still dead set on winning a title.

The Buttons Cheer Team appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

What is Stumble about?

An official synopsis of Stumble describes the sitcom as "a mockumentary about the ridiculously high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer."

Who is in the cast of Stumble? Series regulars include Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy. Kristin Chenoweth is a recurring guest star.

When does Stumble premiere? The comedy debuts on NBC on Friday, November 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Can I watch the NBC comedy Stumble on Peacock? Those who subscribe to Peacock will be able to stream episodes the day after they air on NBC.

Siblings Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof are writers and executive producers on Stumble, a new show from Universal Television and Defining Eve Productions. Dana Honor and Monica Aldama also serve as executive producers. And Jeff Blitz, another executive producer, directs.