Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, & Kristin Chenoweth Are in NBC's New Cheerleading Comedy

Ariana Grande Kept The 'Wicked' Wand She Got From Kristin Chenoweth

Another hilarious NBC mockumentary series is coming this fall!

Stumble, a single-camera comedy about the competitive world of junior college cheerleading, has officially been added to the NBC fall calendar, and there's one date viewers should mark on their calendars The debut episode of Stumble premieres Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c — only on NBC.

The Season 2 premiere of Reba McEntire's sitcom Happy's Place premieres that same night at 8/7c on NBC.

Stumble was first announced for a series order in July. Keep reading to find out more about the star-studded comedy.

What is Stumble about?

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

The world of junior college cheerleading serves as the backdrop for NBC's latest mockumentary. Stumble follows in the pioneering footsteps of the single-camera format found in The Office and Parks and Recreation, and, more recently, NBC's St. Denis Medical and the Peacock original The Paper.

Stumble stars Jenn Lyon, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy, with Kristin Chenoweth also appearing in a recurring role. Talk about an all-star cast!

The series, written by Jeff and Liz Astrof, has brought on real-life cheer coach Monica Aldama of the top-ranked Navarro Junior College cheer squad as an executive producer, ensuring that every scene is pitch-perfect and true to the world of cheer. Aldama will use her experience being featured in the 2020 docuseries Cheer to bring her unique perspective to production. Cheer saw a documentary team follow Aldama and the Navarro athletes all season as they worked toward competing in the nationals.

When does Stumble premiere on NBC?

As mentioned earlier, Stumble hits NBC Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC, right after the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place. Episodes of both shows will stream next day on Peacock.