Jeff Hiller, Ashlie Atkinson, and Dascha Polanco are the first guest stars announced for NBC 's newest mockumentary, Stumble.

All the Guest Stars Appearing on Stumble in the Cheerleading Sitcom's Debut Season

As if NBC's upcoming cheerleading comedy Stumble wasn't packed with enough star power, the mockumentary will also serve up a series of guest stars worth cheering for.

Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c only on NBC.

The series follows Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), a champion cheer coach who's fired from her school after a video surfaces of her drinking and partying with the members of her team. She scores a job at another school, Headltston State Junior College, but has to start from scratch and assembles a less-than-stellar team she's hoping to lead to the championships.

Courteney is married to her high school sweetheart, Boon E. Potter, the football coach for the junior college that his wife was canned from.

Other series regulars include Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy — all playing members of Courteney's newly-assembled cheer squad at Headltston.

Kristin Chenoweth is a recurring guest star, playing Tammy Istiny, Courtney's former assistant coach at her old school.

And there will be several other guest stars popping up on Stumble throughout the sitcom's 13 half-hour episodes. Read on to find out more!

Ashlie Atkinson at BAFTA North America's New York Tea Party held at the Mandarin Oriental, New York on September 27, 2025 in New York, New York; Jeff Hiller visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City; Dascha Polanco attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who will guest star on Stumble? So far, the list of guest stars revealed for Stumble includes Jeff Hiller, Ashlie Atkinson, and Dascha Polanco. Hiller (Emmy winner for Somebody Somewhere) will play Augustus, the owner of the Candy Button factory and also the town of Headltston's biggest benefactor. Atkinson (The Lost Bus, The Gilded Age) will appear as Miss Dot, an eccentric unregistered school nurse/facilities manager who assists the cheer team with various odd jobs.



And Polanco (Orange is the New Black, JOY) will guest star as cheerleader Krystal's mom, manager, and CEO of Krystal Enterprises.

The Buttons Cheer Team appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

When does Stumble premiere? The single-camera mockumentary about the high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer debuts on Friday, November 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Siblings Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof are writers and executive producers. Dana Honor and Monica Aldama also serve as executive producers. And Jeff Blitz is director and executive producer.