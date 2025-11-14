Why You Recognize Stumble Guest Star Dascha Polanco, Who Plays Krystal's Mom

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Episode 2 of Stumble, airing November 14, introduces viewers to cheerleader Krystal's parents, played by Dascha Polanco and Alfredo Narciso.

The Stumble cheerleading family is expanding beyond the mat this week, as the second episode of NBC's new comedy introduces viewers to the parents of the the squad's star cheerleader, Krystal (Anissa Borrego).

"Media Day," airing Friday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, sees Coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) using a day with the press as a way to recruit new cheerleaders and to try to push her team to get right back on that mat after a horrific accident.

In the pilot episode, Courteney assembled cheerleaders of varying skill levels and quirks at her new school, Headltston State Junior College, but was able to lure her former team's star flyer, Krystal, over to her new school and Buttons cheer team.

Despite that brief streak of luck, tragedy befell poor Krystal at the team's first major public performance.

In Episode 2, it's revealed what's happened to Krystal, and what's next for her, Coach Courteney, and the team.

Krystal's mom (Dascha Polanco) and dad (Alfredo Narciso), played by two familiar faces in film and television, also come into play in the episode. Both parents serve as co-manager and co-CEO of Krystal Enterprises.

Learn more about the actors and where you may have seen them before!

Polanco was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States with her family as child. She was raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. While she loved performing, she initially pursued a career in psychology, earning a degree from Hunter College. She worked in healthcare at a Bronx hospital, and was studying to become a nurse but the performance bug crept back up on her.

She scored some small parts in shows like Unforgettable (2011) and NYC 22 (2012).

What has Dascha Polanco, who plays Krystal's mom on Stumble, been in? Polanco got her big break when she was hired to play the recurring character of inmate Dayanara "Daya" Diaz in the comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black, which premiered in 2013. Daya had a juicy story as an inmate having love affair with prison guard John Bennett (Matt McGorry). After Orange, Polanco later got film parts in Joy (2015) and The Irishman (2019). She also appeared in her Orange Is the New Black co-star Natasha Lyonne's later series, Russian Doll, as Beatrice and guest starred in Lyonne's Peacock mystery series, Poker Face. On the film side, Polanco showed off her moves in Jon M. Chu's (Wicked) film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Most recently, Polanco fought zombies as Lucia Narvaez in The Walking Dead spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

What has actor Alfredo Narciso been in before Stumble? Narciso is a fixture in New York theater and television circles. He was in the cast of the 2005 Broadway revival of A Streetcar Named Desire with The Office's Amy Ryan as Stella Kowalski. He's also been in multiple off-Broadway shows. He reunited with Ryan onscreen for the 2020 film Worth, playing a defense lawyer. On television, he played Cleveland Castillo in the hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. And he's also had roles in TV series including Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Ugly Betty, Third Watch, Blue Bloods, All My Children, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, and House of Cards.

New episodes of Stumble air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. They stream the next day on Peacock.