On Stumble, Arianna Davis plays narcoleptic cheerleader Madonna, who often passes out while performing. Learn more about the condition.

A Cheerleader on the NBC Sitcom Stumble Has Narcolepsy — What Is It?

The cheerleading team at Headltston State Junior College, at the center of the new sitcom Stumble, is anything but your traditional squad.

Assembled by champion cheer coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) after she's fired from her previous school, Headltston's team is made up of misfits, including a thief who wears an ankle monitor and a former football player. Among some of the other endearing athletes is narcoleptic tumbler Madonna, played by Arianna Davis.

When Madonna first steps into the gym to audition, Coach Courteney tells her she's looking for tumblers, meaning an impressive athlete that can perform flips and twists. Up for the challenge, Madonna blows Courteney away with a series of backflips.

"Sweetheart, you are a force of nature," Courteney tells Madonna — just before the college athlete passes out and falls to the gym's floor.

"Are you dead or sleeping," a curious Courteney whispers while standing over Madonna.

Madonna later spills to the mockumentary cameras, "Yeah, um, I have narcolepsy."

But just what is the condition and does it really make you spontaneously collapse? Keep reading to find out.

What is narcolepsy and does it make you pass out? Narcolepsy is a condition that causes sufferers to feel sleepy during the daytime, according to the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit medical organization. And yes, it can cause people to suddenly fall asleep. That's not the only symptom though, as those with narcolepsy can experience muscle weakness when they're feeling strong emotions. The Mayo Clinic notes that those with narcolepsy have trouble staying awake for long periods of time. Strong emotions, especially those that lead to laughter, can cause sudden loss of muscle tone. This is known as cataplexy. People with type 1 narcolepsy have cataplexy, while most people with type 2 narcolepsy don't experience that sudden loss of muscle tone that's often triggered after strong emotions.

The cast appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Can narcolepsy be cured? There is no cure for narcolepsy and it's considered to be a lifelong condition, according to the Mayo Clinic. But lifestyle changes and medicines can help manage symptoms.

Madonna's audition collapse doesn't seem to be an isolated incident, as she's seen in another scene in the trailer for Stumble hitting the floor again while trying to hype up her fellow cheerleaders and coach.

To find out how Madonna's condition will affect her time on Headltston's cheer team, watch Stumble, debuting Friday, November 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.