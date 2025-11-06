The Cast and Characters of NBC's New Cheerleading Comedy Stumble, Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here are all the main actors and recurring guest stars on the cheerleading sitcom Stumble, NBC's newest mockumentary.

It's time to get hyped for the high energy underdogs of the Headltston State Junior College cheer team at the center of NBC's latest mockumentary comedy, Stumble!

The single-camera format sitcom debuts Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC, and follows this team of earnest, misfit athletes ready to prove themselves to their brand new cheer coach, Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon). A bit of a coaching legend at the last school she coached at, Potter is also starting anew as she was recently got fired for partying with her former team and now she's got something to prove.

Stumble stars Jenn Lyon (Justified), Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston (Laid), Jarrett Austin Brown (Smile 2), Anissa Borrego (This Is Us), Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy (Gen V), with Kristin Chenoweth also appearing in a recurring guest star role.

Read on to learn more about the incredible cast of actors and dancers assembled to make you laugh!

Meet the cast of NBC's Stumble

Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

A North Carolina native, Jenn Lyon is known for her New York theater roles, including the 2016 world premiere of Kenneth Lonergan's off-Broadway play Hold on to Me Darling, in which she co-starred with Timothy Olyphant, her future co-star in the crime drama series Justified. She played Jennifer Husser in the comedy-drama show Claws, and most recently was Cloe in Sirens.

On Stumble, Lyon plays Courteney Potter, who's tied as the winningest cheer coach in junior college cheer history. She's also the recently disgraced and fired head coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College. Now she's got to start from the bottom, as she tries to turn her ragtag new team at Headltston State Junior College into a championship unit of athletes.

Taran Killam as Boon E. Potter

Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam) appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

An SNL cast member from 2010 to 2016, Taran Killam is a comedian and actor known for his memorable roles on stage and screen. In 2017, he played King George III in Hamilton on Broadway, and more recently played Lancelot in the Broadway revival of Spamalot in 2023 and 2024. On television, he was Gary Blauman on How I Met Your Mother, Will Cooper in Single Parents, voiced Hap on Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and has a recurring role as Ludo Radovic on High Potential.

In Stumble, Killam plays Boon E. Potter, the football coach for Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College and husband to his high-school-sweetheart-turned wife, Courteney. As she works to reframe her reputation at a new school with a new group of cheerleaders, Boon will be her rock and personal cheerleader.

Kristin Chenoweth as Tammy Istiny

Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kristin Chenoweth grew up to be a stage and screen star. She's a Tony-winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy-winner for Pushing Daisies. In 2015, Chenoweth got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She's still beloved for her show-stopping turn as Glinda when Wicked debuted as a musical on Broadway in 2003. Chenoweth can currently be seen in the musical The Queen of Versailles on Broadway.

As Tammy Istiny in Stumble, whose last name is mispronounced by some as "Is Tiny," Chenoweth plays Courteney’s long-time assistant coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College. Very emotional, she's initially devastated to lose her long-time boss until she takes over as head coach. Tammy becomes a competetive nightmare that Courteney will have to face with her new squad if she can turn them into cheer champions.

Ryan Pinkston as Stevie

Ryan Pinkston attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

In addition to being an actor, Ryan Pinkston holds several world titles in martial arts. He's a familiar face to NBC and Peacock audiences, having played Downtown Bruno in Young Rock and Brad in Laid. As a child actor, he had roles in Bad Santa (2003) and Soul Plane (2004).

On Stumble, Pinkston's Stevie was Courteney's star cheerleader a decade earlier. He never graduated, and Courteney tracks him down at a local car rental shop where he's working. Living with lots of regret, as soon as Courteney comes calling, Stevie is quick to quit his job. Just four credits shy of graduating, he re-enrolls at Headltston State Junior College to join the cheer team. In his 30s, he moves into the dorms.

Jarrett Austin Brown as Dimarcus

Jarrett Austin Brown attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

Jarrett Austin Brown is a professional dancer in addition to being an actor. He appeared in Euphoria and Broad City. Broad also starred in the short film Buick, and appeared in the horror film Smile 2.

The showboating starting quarterback for Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, Brown's Dimarcus is a talented athlete but refuses to pass the ball and leads his team in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties because of his outsized touchdown celebrations. Courteney woos him to her squad for his backflip skills, which are encouraged in cheerleading, as opposed to when he did it on the football field. But can he be a team player?

Anissa Borrego as Krystal

Anissa Borrego attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

One of the most authentic hires in the cast, Anissa Borrego trained as a gymnast and cheerleader, according to Deadline. She has appeared in the series This Is Us, as well as in the films Incoming and the TV movie, A Hollywood Christmas.

Borrego plays Krystal on Stumble, Courteney's star flyer at the squad the coach was fired from. Krystal became a "cheerlebrity" under Courteney's guidance. With the news that her coach is switching junior colleges, Krystal has to make the big choice of whether to follow her mentor, or stay behind with new head coach, Tammy Istiny.

Arianna Davis as Madonna

Arianna Davis attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

A trained dancer from the age of two, Arianna Davis appeared in Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In Stumble, Davis is Madonna, nicknamed Donna. Already a member of the small cheerleading squad that previously existed at Headltston, Donna quickly impresses new head coach Courteney with her backflips, until she passes out and reveals that she's narcoleptic. Despite her skills and enthusiasm, Donna often falls asleep mid-tumble.

Taylor Dunbar as Peaches

Taylor Dunbar attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

A graduate of the Juilliard School Drama Division, Taylor Dunbar has appeared in stage productions of The Tempest and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Her character on Stumble, Peaches, is an introverted kleptomaniac. She got her nickname for bashing a girl in the head with a can of peaches. While Peaches is a troublemaker, she's also a naturally gifted athlete with an IQ of 156 and so Courteney recruits her onto the squad. All Peaches has to do is get her GED, and stay out of prison.

Georgie Murphy as Sally

Georgie Murphy attends The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

A Canadian actress, Georgie Murphy worked on several CBC series like One More Time, Murdoch Mysteries, and Small Achievable Goals. In 2025, she appeared in the satirical superhero series Gen V.

Murphy's Sally on Stumble had a pretty tragic life as a foster kid who had to take care of herself. That doesn't keep her from being positive and happy though. Now a student at Headltston, Courteney is impressed with her cheerleader spirit and recruits her onto the team.

Stumble premieres on Friday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.