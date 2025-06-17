Mel B Teases Sofia Vergara Over Steve Ray Ladson’s Sexy Audition: “Do You Wanna Ride?”

Leo High School Choir INSPIRES the Crowd with "Born for This" by The Score | AGT 2025 | NBC

The singer introduced a brand new genre of music with his catchy single, "Back of My Truck".

Steve Ray Ladson had all the Judges talking after his stellar performance on Season 20 of America's Got Talent, but two tongues in particular were downright wagging: Judge Mel B. accused Judge Sofía Vergara of harboring a small crush on the cowboy singer-songwriter.

Ladson certainly didn't start his career as anything close to a heartthrob. The Hopkins, South Carolina native explained that he always wanted to pursue music, but his father didn't believe it was a stable career path, so he went to school to become a barber. Nevertheless, he's been a professional musician for the past 15 years.

He calls his sound "Blackgrass Brothercana," a play on Bluegrass/Americana, and in addition to singing and writing, also plays the banjo. He and his band have only been together about a year, which surprised the Judges given how cohesive they sounded playing together. Their song, "Back of My Truck," was a raunchy, but not explicit, tune about taking a lady for a ride, shall we say.

Steve Ray Ladson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mel B. had the "tea" on Sofía

Catching her fellow Judge getting into the groove during the performance, Mel B. delightedly shouted at Vergara, "You wanna go on the back of his truck!" When it came time for the Judges to give feedback to the Act, she added, "I just have to give you the tea about Sofía. The part 'in the back of my truck…'"

Vergara didn't take it any further, but Ladson was happy to play along, asking, "Do you want a ride?"

Vergara is the only unattached Judge. Howie Mandel is married, while Mel B. and Simon Cowell are both engaged (not to each other) — so it's only natural that she get a few set-ups over the course of a season.

Steve Ray Ladson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions"

She also had more specific praise for the song, telling Ladson, "I like seeing things that I haven’t seen before, and this I haven’t seen before. So slick, with swagger and lyrics...I loved it! Brilliant!" Judge Howie Mandel agreed, predicting that once the episode aired, Ladson would have a "hit song right there, I guarantee it."

Judge Simon Cowell, too, noted that the Act had "everything on point," and the entire table gave them "four big Yeses" as well as a standing ovation not just from the Judges but the entire crowd.