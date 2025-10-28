How Steph Curry's 13-Year-Old Daughter Riley Came in Clutch with His Pregame Warmup

Before kicking off his 17th NBA season this week, Steph Curry got a little help from his daughter.

For Steph Curry, basketball is a family thing. The Golden State Warriors legend, who kicked off his 17th NBA season on October 21 live on NBC, grew up watching his father, Dell Curry, in the league. Now, Steph's kids aren't just old enough to watch him play, but old enough to give him a little help in pregame warmups.

Ahead of last Tuesday's game, in which the Warriors visited Los Angeles to face the Lakers in the backend of NBC's Tip-off doubleheader, Curry participated in shootaround while his wife, Ayesha, and their eldest daughter, 13-year-old Riley, watched from their seats behind the Warriors bench. While playing around with Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, Curry delivered a volleyball-style set to the ball and sent it over to Riley. From her seat, Riley Curry then volleyed the ball back out to Fraser, who tossed it to Curry, who launched one of his trademark three-pointers. Check out the video here.

Why Steph Curry's pre-game moment with his daughter Riley brought him "full circle"

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to his daughter Riley after they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament game at Chase Center on April 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was a sweet moment between an NBA legend and his child, but for Curry, it was also a trip back in time to his own past.

Riley Curry has been around for most of her father's playing days at this point, watching him from the stands as well as popping up at press conferences and other Warriors events off the court, but that's not the only thing that made this moment special. Speaking to reporters after the game, which the Warriors won, Curry noted that seeing Riley in the stands reminded him of his own time watching his father, Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry, as he wrapped up his career with the Toronto Raptors in the early 2000s.

"My wife and my daughter are here," Curry said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now, so it's kind of a full circle knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and [Ayesha] get to -- [Riley] got spoiled. A little solo trip, so it was fun."

Basketball has always been a family affair for the Currys, and it looks like the next generation is having a good time getting involved too.

Basketball has always been a family affair for the Currys, and it looks like the next generation is having a good time getting involved too.