Stella and Severide Get a Second Chance After Devastating Baby News on Chicago Fire

The Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire was an emotional rollercoaster as fan favorites Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) got devastating news regarding their pregnancy, only for fate to have other plans for the Firehouse 51 power couple.

In Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Stella and Severide set out to start a family, navigating a turbulent adoption process in hopes of being matched with their future child. Stella and Severide even got to the point where they rushed to the hospital to meet a newborn, only for the mother to change her mind at the last minute. Right when Stella and Severide were feeling crestfallen, Stella gave Severide a surprise: A positive pregnancy test. In Season 13's final moments, Stellaride celebrated becoming future parents, leaving fans eager to check in on the happy couple this season.

However, viewers learned in Chicago Fire's Season 14 premiere ("Kicking Down Doors") that there were complications with Stella's pregnancy. Read more, below:

Stella and Severide lost their baby

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 20 "Cut Me Open". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Fire's Season 14 premiere kicked off with Stella and Severide visiting the doctor's office shortly following the celebration of their pregnancy.

"When I took the test last week, it said positive," a confused Stella told the physician. "So I don't understand."

"Losing a pregnancy this early on is fairly common," the doctor explained tenderly. "A lot of people don't even know they're pregnant at that stage. Good news is that there's nothing in the exam or the labs to suggest any issues that would stop you from having a healthy pregnancy in the future."

Stella was shellshocked, coming out of her daze as Severide thanked the doctor for her time. As soon as the couple was alone, Stella came apart, apologizing to Severide profusely.

"I should have waited a few days to tell you," Stella said. "Or taken another test."

"No, you don't need to apologize to me for anything," Severide assured her, reminding Stella that he was with her every step of the way.

Stella tried to distract herself at Firehouse 51 to no success

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Episode 1203. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

As Stella returned to Firehouse 51, she distracted herself with the arrival of the station's new firefighter, Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente), struggling to trust the recruit. As her frustrations built, Stella found little comfort in Severide, who seemed hesitant to ruffle his wife's feathers.

"You've been walking on eggshells around me lately, and it's just not helping anything," Stella told him. "So please say what you think."

Severide said, "I think you've had a lot going on lately, and —"

"You mean I'm bringing my personal life into work?" Stella asked defensively. Severide clarified that's not what he meant, reminding Stella that he cared about her and was on her side no matter what. Regardless of her professional poise, Stella struggled to set aside thoughts of the baby.

Later that shift, while looking for something at the station with 51 paramedic Violet Hikami (Hanako Greensmith), Stella stumbled upon some baby supplies. Confused by the discovery of childhood toys, Violet awkwardly explained that Firehouse 51 had gathered a bunch of baby items to gift the couple when they thought Stella and Severide's adoption was going to go through.

"That's really sweet," Stella said, clearly grappling with the latest developments.

"It's around for whenever or if ever," Violet assured her before nervously asking, "Where are you guys at with all that?"

"It's been a little bumpy," Stella said, admitting that she and Severide had told their adoption agency representative, Terry, that they were holding off on the process for a while.

"I totally get it, you guys were on a serious emotional rollercoaster," Violet agreed, allowing Stella to change the subject. But just when Stella and Severide seemed utterly dejected, destiny stepped in with the most unexpected news.

Stella and Severide have another chance at a child

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

As Stella and Severide left 51 for the day, they ran into Terry, their adoption representative. Confused, the firefighters asked what was up.

"Hey guys, apologies for showing up," Terry told them. "But I have an issue that's extremely time sensitive."

"Terry, I thought we said that we were putting a hold on adopting a baby," Severide said.

"You did, yeah," Terry said. "This isn't about a baby."

Terry explained that he reached out to Severide and Stella after they expressed interest in fostering an at-risk teenager (back in Season 13). Stella was able to get the teenager the familial support she needed, but Terry couldn't help but remember the couple's willingness to bring in an older child.

"Truth is, there aren’t a lot of people willing to take in teenagers," Terry told them. "There are no months-long waiting lists like they are with the youngest children. But it did seem like it was something you guys were open to."

Terry explained there was currently a "great kid" facing removal from his group home with nowhere to go. "So I have to ask," Terry began nervously. "Would you two be willing to meet him?"

Severide and Stella looked at each other nervously, and fans will have to wait to see what they say. But many would agree that after such a devastating loss, we have our fingers crossed for a second chance at a Stellaride family.

