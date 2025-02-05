Stella & Severide Are Becoming Parents on Chicago Fire: DETAILS

The love story between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has been an obsession amongst viewers for years on Chicago Fire. And finally, the couple is celebrating a very exciting milestone: parenthood.

You read that correctly: Stellaride is welcoming a child into their family. The exciting decision came during Season 13, Episode 12 ("Relief Cut") when Stella received a visit from her beloved cousin, Cole, whom she hadn't seen in over a decade. Stella was excited to connect with Cole, but the same could not be said for Cole and Severide. The moment Cole had alone time with Severide, he called the firefighter out for playing a role in Stella being distant from her family, accusing him of shielding her from them.

Find out everything that happened on Chicago Fire's February 5 episode, below.

A family visit got Stella Kidd thinking about time on Chicago Fire

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

A reminder for those needing a Fire rewind: Stella has never been much of a family person. She has called Firehouse 51 her home for years, with her fellow firefighters serving as her chosen family. Stella lost both of her parents as a teenager, leading to a chapter of drug addiction. While Stella prefers to keep details from that era mum, in Chicago Fire's latest, we learned more about Stella's upbringing and why she's been historically hesitant to start a family.

Wanting no bad blood with Stella's family, Severide was eager to mend the gap between him and Cole, updating Stella about the awkward confrontation with her cousin. While Cole believed Severide had encouraged Stella to steer clear of her family, Stella ensured Severide that he hadn't caused the distance; she had.

After touching base with Cole, Stella confessed that the reason she avoided her family for so long was due to the shame surrounding her addiction battle. Cole reminded Stella that despite her challenges as a child, she was the one to step up and take care of him and their cousins, which comforted Stella tremendously.

With their misunderstanding squashed, Cole and Severide grabbed a few beers at Molly's for a proper first meeting. During their chat, Cole revealed that his mother, Stella's Aunt Laverne, suffered from intense postpartum depression that led her to struggle to care for the kids. Stella never judged her aunt; she accepted the call to action and helped however she could.

Stella and Severide are contemplating adoption

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Stella's previous panic surrounding the idea of her and Severide having a baby together suddenly began to make sense. After bidding farewell to Cole, Severide and Stella soaked up some alone time at the apartment, inspiring Severide to bring up Laverne's story.

"Yeah, that was tough," Stella remembered. "It was like she became a different person. All her energy, her sass, her spark. It really just went out of her."

Stella added, "And yes, I am sure that has something to do with me putting off having kids. It's part of it, at least."

"I get it," Severide told her.

Stella admitted that seeing Cole again made her realize just how much time had passed without her realizing. "Time passes by so fast, it's crazy I let that family slip through my fingers, and I shouldn't have," she said.

"You still have them," Severide reminded her. "There's no point now in dwelling on what you didn't do."

"You're right," Stella agreed. "But what I can do is not let time pass like that between us. Not put things off."

"Meaning?" Severide probed.

"I am not sure that I want to get pregnant, but I am sure that I want a family with you, Kelly," Stella told him. "And maybe — I'm just putting it out there — is adoption something that you would consider? Opening our home to a child who needs it? Just, I mean, just like Aunt Laverne did with me."

Severide was thoughtful but clearly elated by Stella's announcement. "I think that sounds just right," Severide said with a grin.

Find out what happens next within the Stellaride household by watching Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.