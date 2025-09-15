Stanley Tucci Joins NBC’s Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Coverage (DETAILS)

In just a few months, athletes from around the world will head to northern Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Known as the Milan Cortina games, the 2026 edition of the winter sports spectacular will highlight the beauty of the Italian Alps, as top athletes in everything from skiing to skating to bobsled compete for gold.

And of course, as it has for so many years, NBC Sports will be along for the ride. With each new Olympic games comes an exciting new destination for the broadcast team to savor, and that means special guests who'll shed more light on the history, culture, and vibrancy of the region. Now we know that for the Milan Cortina Games, Stanley Tucci will be joining in the fun.

Stanley Tucci joins NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage

Yes, Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, a renowned actor, cookbook author, and travel host, has joined NBC's broadcast team for Milan Cortina in 2026. Tucci, whose Italian heritage makes him a frequent visitor to and chronicler of the nation, will bring his expertise and enthusiasm to segments spotlighting the culture, food, entertainment, and more across northern Italy throughout coverage of the Games.

“It’s been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I’ll have a guest with me -- the world,” Tucci said in a press release. “I’m excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I’m excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February.”

Best known for his work in films like The Devil Wears Prada, Big Night, Conclave, and more, Stanley Tucci is, famously, enthusiastic about his Italian heritage. He is the author of multiple cookbooks spotlighting Italian cuisine, and he recently hosted a National Geographic series, Tucci in Italy, that allowed him to travel up and down the Italian peninsula, spotlighting key aspects of the nation. Now he'll do the same for NBC, in front of primetime audiences eager to savor everything Italy has to offer over the two weeks of Olympics coverage.

“I immediately thought of Stanley when we started planning for Milan,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “America has an affinity for all things Italian, and with his string of hit shows and best sellers, Stanley’s now the it guy on Italian culture in our country. His mix of cool curiosity and masterful storytelling makes him the perfect guide to dish on northern Italy’s culinary and cultural treasures. We can’t wait for him to make America hungry in primetime.”

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are scheduled to kick off February 6 and run through February 22. As always, NBC and Peacock will be your home base for Olympics coverage, including livestreams of every event, highlight shows, interviews, and of course, primetime coverage led by some of the best broadcasters in the business. To keep tabs on all things Olympics, head to the NBC Olympics website.