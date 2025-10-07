Brilliant Minds Guest Star Stacey Farber Has SVU Fans Doing a Double Take

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

NBC's Brilliant Minds has become a beacon for iconic guest stars, and Season 2 has upped the ante as Stacey Farber's Michelle has returned to the fold after some juicy Season 1 drama.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Brilliant Minds fans first met Michelle in Season 1 after learning that Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) has an ex-wife and son, whom he sees on the weekends. While the pair divorced, Michelle has appeared on several occasions, such as in Brilliant Minds' October 6 episode ("The Pusher"). Farber comes to Brilliant Minds with an impressive roster of television hits behind her, and she delivers an electric performance every time she crosses paths with Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his dedicated team of neurologists.

RELATED: Love on the Spectrum’s Connor Tomlinson Joins Brilliant Minds As Season 2 Guest Star

From Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to Degrassi, Farber is no stranger to raising the stakes in television dramas. Check out Farber's previous credits and her Brilliant Minds character, below:

Stacey Farber plays a passionate social worker on Brilliant Minds

Stacy Farber as Michelle in Brilliant Minds Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Michelle is a dedicated social worker, visiting Bronx General Hospital in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds after one of her clients, an autistic man named Adam, was accused of pushing his caregiver onto the train tracks. Adam was non-speaking but seemed perturbed by what he'd seen, so Michelle visited Dr. Wolf and his team of neurologists to see if they could help decode the mystery before the authorities arrested Adam as the primary suspect.

While helping Adam, Michelle teamed up with Dr. Markus to learn more about the patient, connecting over their early beginnings while chatting between moments. As their banter shifted from curt and tense to flirty and lighthearted, Markus asked Michelle if there might have been a spark between them again, but Michelle remained apprehensive. Michelle told Markus that she remained confident in their split but was happy to be growing closer as friends. Progress is progress, and fans are rooting for Markus and Michelle's happiness.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds Season 2 Reveals Who Actually Reported Dr. Pierce: "It Was Me"

Stacey Farber stole the shows like Degrassi and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Stacey Farber on set at Degrassi: The Next Generation. Photo: Michael Stuparyk/Toronto Star

Over the years, the Canadian actress has proven her versatility, seamlessly moving between smash young adult hits, medical dramas, and legal procedurals. While Farber has been acting in television series since 2001, she earned widespread recognition as Ellie Nash in Degrassi: The Next Generation, appearing in the spin-off Degrassi: Minis and the TV movie Degrassi Goes Hollywood. Farber even appeared in her Degrassi co-star Drake's music video "I'm Upset" alongside several former cast mates.

Some of her other television credits include recurring roles in series like 18 to Life, Cult, Saving Hope, Virgin River, and Grace and Frankie. In recent years, Farber has appeared in series like Superman & Lois, Diggstown, and The Spencer Sisters, to name a few of her notable credits. Whether she's joining a comedy or drama, Farber's chameleonic talent seeps through in every role she takes on.

A.D.A Rourke (Stacey Farber) sitting in a courtroom in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 17. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Farber also guest-starred in a Season 26 episode of SVU as A.D.A. Camille Rourke, the lawyer who represented A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) after he and several other victims were held hostage by gunmen inside a bodega. Representing another lawyer is no simple task, but Camille aced the test.

As the trial unfolded in "Accomplice Liability," Farber's Camille proved to be the lawyer Carisi needed on the case. Camille brought a no-nonsense and dedicated energy to the stand and kept Carisi's emotions in check amid the tumultuous trial. Camille ultimately landed a conviction against Carisi's assailant as a part of his dream team, giving viewers plenty to applaud about.

Watch Brilliant Minds on Mondays 10/9c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.