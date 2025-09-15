Stabler Makes a Surprise Cameo in Law & Order's New Trailer—And Benson Tells Him...

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

From sweet conversations between colleagues to intense criminal chases, Law & Order Thursdays are so back.

The countdown to Law & Order Thursdays is dwindling, and NBC's new trailer is already establishing some sky-high stakes.

Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

As Law & Order celebrates a milestone Season 25 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns for a triumphant Season 27, fans can't wait to jump back into the action. Across the decades, Law & Order's gritty police investigations and gripping workplace drama have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, and the upcoming seasons are set to continue the tradition. Additionally, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is coming to NBC this fall, so fans will want to mark their calendars for Law & Order Thursdays!

Oh, and did we mention that the trailer reveals Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will reunite with her former SVU partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the upcoming season?

From beloved franchise crossovers to gripping criminal takedowns, the new trailer features the squads delivering sweet justice and a Bensler reunion.

Benson and Stabler reunite in the new Law & Order trailer

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"The choices that we make can change lives," the fearless Captain Benson says as we see Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) at her side.

Next, we see Benson enjoying an impromptu reunion with her former SVU partner, Stabler. Their brief, melancholic conversation seems like a juicy sign of what's ahead on SVU and beyond.

"We had a pretty good run," Stabler tells Benson with a lost look on his face.

"We still have more to do," Benson says with a smile. And based on the thrilling trailer, Benson and her squad will be kept on their toes this season.

As for the 27th Precinct, the new trailer sees Law & Order's Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) struggling with the pressure of his high-stakes duty. "I feel the weight of each and every trial," Price says. Meanwhile, District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) is tackling some hurdles of his own.

"This can go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way," Baxter tells an unknown adversary, giving fans a hint of some political tensions to come in Season 25 of Law & Order.

"There’s a city full of victims that need us," SVU fan favorite Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) says while chasing down a fleeing perp. Next, we see Benson in an interrogation with a potential suspect. Benson's been grinding for nearly three decades, but her barbed wit with slimy perps never gets old.

"Where were you last night?" Benson asks the suspect before swiftly adding, "Keep in mind, I already know the answer."

Along with the premiere of new seasons of Law & Order and SVU, Season 5 of Law & Order: OC airs on NBC this fall, and based on the trailer, Stabler does plenty of butt-kicking throughout the latest installment.

"We know what we're doing, so let us do it," Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) says, reminding viewers that the Organized Crime Control Bureau knows how to get the job done.

The final moments of the trailer show Benson's thoughtful promise. "We're going to get a lot done," she says, giving fans an exciting taste of the action that awaits.

Watch the full Law & Order trailer, here.

Law & Order Thursdays return on September 25

Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Photo: NBCUniversal

Set your reminders and clear your schedules for Law & Order premiere night on Thursday, September 25. Law & Order Season 25 airs at 8/7c on NBC, followed by the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 at 9/8c. After initially airing on Peacock, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on NBC this fall on Thursdays at 10/9c.