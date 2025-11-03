What Time Does St. Denis Medical Season 2 Premiere Tonight, November 3?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The hospital-set ensemble comedy returns with two back-to-back episodes this Monday.

It's just about time to check in with the staff of St. Denis Medical for Season 2.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of St. Denis Medical on Monday, November 3 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

The hit NBC comedy returns on Monday, November 3, and a lot of change has come to the hospital, both good and questionable. In the Season 1 finale, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) received a major private donation and had to figure out what it should be spent on, which was no easy feat. As the Season 2 trailer revealed, she's also brought a therapy horse into the hospital, and teaching self-defense for a reason we'll soon find out — all in her quest to reach "St. Denis 2.0."

RELATED: St. Denis Medical Season 1 Finale Turns into A Rainfall of Chaos (RECAP)

Meanwhile, the employees are dealing with staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own zany personal lives. The sitcom's also welcoming a slew of exciting guest stars, including Love Island host Ariana Madix and Season 7 Islander Jeremiah Brown, as well as a faces familiar to comedy fans. Expect to see Kristen Schaal, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Lauren Weedman, and Frankie Quiñones, as well as Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, who appears in the premiere as a man who was struck by lightning.

McLendon-Covey is, of course, not the only member of the St. Denis family returning. The series also stars David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi.

RELATED: St. Denis Medical Season 2 Trailer: A Horse in the Hospital & a Guest Star Preview

It all starts tonight with two new episodes! Get all the details on how to watch below.

What time is St. Denis Medical Season 2 premiere? Season 2 premieres on Monday, November 3, at 8/7c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About St. Denis Medical Season 2

Alex (Allison Tolman) and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) appear on St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episode 1 "Aloha, Everyone". Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

How many episodes of St. Denis Medical air each week? New episodes air each Tuesday. However, you get a special treat on November 3 with two back-to-back episodes. Season 2, Episode 1, "Aloha, Everyone" airs at 8/7c while Season 2, Episode 2, "Mama Bear Activated," airs at 8:30/7:30c. The following week on November 10, the schedule will switch up. The Paper, Greg Daniel and Michael Koman's comedy set in The Office universe, will air its premiere episode after St. Denis Medical at 8:30/7:30c, with subsequent episodes airing in the slot each Monday night.

RELATED: The Paper Is Coming to NBC! How to Watch The Office-Related Show on TV This Fall

RELATED: Josh Lawson On How He Perfected His American Accent for St. Denis Medical

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon-Covey) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episode 1 "Aloha, Everyone". Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC