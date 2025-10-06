St. Denis Medical Season 2 Guests: Tim Baltz, Lauren Lapkus, Love Island Stars & More
Get to know the new characters coming to the medical mockumentary when it returns on November 3.
St. Denis Medical is heading into its second season with some very special guest stars.
The hospital comedy returns on Monday, November 3, and Ariana Madix isn't the only Love Island face gearing up for a guest appearance in Season 2. One of the Season 7 Islanders is making his acting debut alongside some seasoned and hilarious comedians. A guest starring role on St. Denis Medical? Our dream date, cute. And he knows that.
In the Season 1 finale, hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) was deciding how to spend a $10 million donation as every single department head had multiple requests. In the end, she chose to put it towards a birthing center and expanded family care unit.
In Season 2, Joyce finds that she's bitten off more than she can chew as her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives. Below, find out which guest stars are coming to the hospital and who they're going to be playing when the show is back for its sophomore outing.
St. Denis Medical's Season 2 Guest Stars and the characters they play
Kristen Schaal as Ashley
Known for TV's Last Man on Earth, Bob's Burgers, and What We Do in the Shadows, and guest roles on all your favorite comedies, Kristen Schaal will play Ashley, a bookish sci-fi enthusiast who has a meet-cute with an unexpected member of the St. Denis family.
Jeremiah Brown as Jeff
This Love Island Season 7 star will be making his acting debut as Jeff, a handsome Ultimate Frisbee jock waiting for his roommate to get discharged from St. Denis Medical. On Love Island, he was dumped from the island on day 16 after a whirlwind coupling with Huda Mustafa.
Lauren Weedman as Nurse Pam
Lauren Weedman, recurring actor on Hacks, Sirens, and Abbott Elementary, will play Nurse Pam, a retired charge nurse who comes back to St. Denis to help out while they are understaffed. The excitement felt for the extra help soon dissipates as the staff is reminded of who Pam really is.
Frankie Quiñones as Leslie
This Fool star Frankie Quiñones will play Leslie, a security guard at St. Denis Medical who is very aware of the ins and outs of the hospital gossip.
Lauren Lapkus
Improv comedian and actress Lauren Lapkus, known for her roles on Good Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and Orange is the New Black as well as the podcasts Comedy Bang Bang and Threedom, will play a pregnant woman accompanying her husband to the hospital after a mishap at their gender reveal party.
Tim Baltz
Lapkus' character's husband will be played by fellow Comedy Bang Bang alum and The Righteous Gemstones star Tim Baltz.
Jonah Beckett as Kyle
Newcomer Jonah Beckett, who previously appeared on The Sex Lives of College Girls, will play Kyle, a college student whose mysterious illness is stumping the doctors at St. Denis.
Ariana Madix as Dr. Emerson
As previously announced, Love Island host and Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix will guest star in Season 2 as Dr. Emerson. Other details of her role are being kept under wraps.
Wendy McLendon-Covey stars in the comedy alongside David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, and Kaliko Kauahi.