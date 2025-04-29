St. Denis Medical Season 1 Finale Turns into A Rainfall of Chaos (RECAP)

In the long-awaited Season 1 finale of St. Denis Medical, the staff is forced to navigate multiple rainfalls.

In the St. Denis Medical Season 1 finale, chaos comes from all directions after a major storm comes through.

Supervising nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) was off duty, as she was supporting her husband, Tim (Kyle Bornheimer), after they decided off-camera that he should get a vasectomy. However, the storm meant the hospital was busy and short staffed. The other charge nurse couldn’t show up due to the weather and the hospital was nearing capacity. So, Alex was called to step in, and she reluctantly obliged.

She promised to be back in time for Tim’s surgery, but her work duties kept pulling away from being by his side, making him worry that she’s not going to be there in general. While he supports his wife's work, it's clear he's upset she may not be with him.

Meanwhile, the $10 million dollars Executive Director Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey) received from the gala is making her the talk of the town. She has her own agenda on how to spend the money, but her plans quickly become derailed when others get involved.

There is a line of staff members at her door, each pleading with her to use the funds for resources to help their department. Because of her new found popularity, Joyce agrees to each and every quest, quickly going through the money.

“$5,000 here, $10,000 there, it’s worth it. Everyone wants a piece of Big J and I’m gonna give it to em,” she remarked.

Even the doctors are getting involved in the wish list. Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) wanted a dedicated CT scanner and Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) wanted a surgical amphitheater so that people can view his procedures. When they go to present their ideas, Joyce lets them know that she promised away all the $10 million dollars.

Not long afterwards, the storm caused water to cave in part of the building’s ceiling and Joyce got injured after slipping on the wet floor. It's not her day.

Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 18. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Dr. Ron aided her and asked her about her dream for the hospital, the only person to do so all day. The executive director shared that her big plan was to build a birthing center and expand their family care unit.

"You know what’s best for this place, so forget about what I want and what everybody else wants. You have a vision, so just go for it,” Dr. Ron suggests.

Joyce takes his advice to heart and lets the staff know that she is going back on her promises to them and going with her original plan instead.

Finally, after Alex was bombarded with even more questions and demands, she realized where she needed to be, assigned nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim) to be in charge, and made it to Tim’s surgery in time.

St. Denis Medical Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.