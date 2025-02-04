Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical New Tonight (February 4, 2025)?

Find out if your favorite doctors are back to deliver the laughs on St. Denis Medical this week.

We’re nine episodes in, and St. Denis Medical has already proven to be an uproarious and often silly satire that cuts up audiences in the best way possible. Recently renewed for Season 2, fans of the hit NBC series have plenty to look forward to. It’s a comedy from beginning to end and knows exactly when to laugh at itself.

The show also delivers heartwarming scenes that truly make an impact. It’s no wonder the series is currently up for two Critics’ Choice Awards and an NAACP Image Award for cast member David Alan Grier.

There’s no doubt that these zany doctors have captured the hearts of viewers, making it must-watch TV on Tuesday nights. Now, with Tuesday here, people are eager to find out if a new episode of St. Denis Medical is on tonight, February 4, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, February 4, 2025? The answer is yes! A new episode of St. Denis Medical will air on Tuesday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET. According to the show’s synopsis, Episode 10 delves into the murky waters of online reviews, social media, and negative patient feedback.

How to watch St. Denis Medical Episode 10

Episode 10, titled “People Just Say Stuff Online,” will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you happen to miss the episode or want to catch it later, it will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day. Of course, binge-watching all of the episodes from Season 1 thus far is another excellent option. With a cast of award-winning comedians and a generous amount of wit and sarcasm from creators Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, it’s the perfect remedy for boredom.

