Is St. Denis Medical on Tonight (April 29, 2025)?

Fans anxiously awaiting the St. Denis Medical Season 1 finale will have to wait no more.

The laugh-out-loud comedy series is about to end its inaugural season, just one week after Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and the team cut a rug at the annual fundraiser gala in Season 1, Episode 17. How could anyone forget when Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) ate his dance routine and left no crumbs, smoke machine entrances, karate chops, bedazzled tops, and all.

St. Denis Medical actors Allison Tolman and David Alan Grier agreed the penultimate episode was “great” when recently speaking with NBC Insider, but what can audiences expect in the finale? Warm hands, communication, and other superhuman powers, by the sounds of it.

Is St. Denis Medical New Tonight (April 29, 2025)? Yes, indeed, the final episode of Season 1 is on tonight. There’s a lot of hilarity to unpack in the episode, aptly titled “This Place is Our Everything,” during which a storm will create plenty of chaos in the ER.

Joyce will exhaust the budget to buy new equipment, as teased by TV Insider. And although it helps earn her the adoration of staff members, it might not be the most obvious choice.

“A redeeming quality of Joyce is that she does have a plan,” said showrunner Eric Ledgin, according to TV Insider. “It’s a little bit of a ‘Shoot for the moon, you’ll land among the stars’ thing.”

Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 18. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Meanwhile, Ledgin said he had other plans for an ending regarding Tolman’s character as Nurse Alex. While watching the series back, the showrunner said Alex’s choice was borderline “f----d up,” and thankfully, others in the writers’ room talked him out of what he said was a “bad idea” for the ending.

“It was nice to feel like we could create that real frustration of see[ing] someone almost do something that would probably be not so great for them and then ultimately — hopefully — redeem themselves,” he said.

