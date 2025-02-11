There's A VIP At The Hospital? Meet St. Denis Medical Guest Star DeeDee Rescher

Before St. Denis Medical, this new guest star has been on our TV screens for over 40 years.

The premiere season of NBC’s St. Denis Medical is almost a dozen episodes in, and there’s been no shortage of entertaining guest stars taking part in the mockumentary.

From an unforgettable Superstore character to a beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum, the list of familiar faces goes on.

And now, in Episode 11, a new character is introduced, and she is quite recognizable. Read on to learn more about St. Denis Medical’s newest guest star, DeeDee Rescher.

What TV shows has St. Denis Medical’s DeeDee Rescher been in?

Ruth (Dee Dee Rescher) and Alex (Allison Tolman) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 11. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

An acting veteran, DeeDee Rescher got her start in the industry back in the early 70s and has been consistently working ever since.

One of her most notable roles was her reoccurring character in The King of Queens. She played Dorothy Sacksky, one half of the Sacksky couple that drove their next-door neighbors Doug (Kevin James) and Carrie (Leah Remini) crazy with their constant antics.

The 71-year-old actress also made multiple appearances in The Nanny as Dotty, a close friend of the main character Fran Fine (Fran Descher).

And, for fans of classic cartoons, Rescher has also made a name for herself as a voice over actress. She’s voiced minor characters in several 90s animated cartoons, including voicing the posh fashion designer Peltra in Dexter’s Laboratory, and Torvald’s mother in Hey Arnold!

Her additional acting credits include brief appearances in Night Court, Malcom in the Middle, and Friends.

DeeDee Rescher’s character in St. Denis Medical is treated like royalty

The hospital's ever-so enthusiastic executive director Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey) holds a meeting instructing the staff to start encouraging their patients to add on more services during their stays. One of the new upcharges is a VIP Suite, which is a glamorous private room complete with a TV, 5G Wi-Fi, and its own bathroom.

An unhoused woman named Ruth comes in, and after her tests come back fine, Alex (Allison Tolman) reluctantly tells her that she can’t let her stay at the hospital. But, after feeling like she needs to do something more for her, the nurse takes Ruth to the vacant VIP suite instead, free of charge.

It’s not long until Joyce finds Ruth in the suite and when she confronts Alex, the nursing supervisor lies and says that Ruth is a wealthy heiress. This causes Joyce to treat their new guest completely differently, offering her a goodie bag, taking her on a private tour of the hospital, and sharing expansion plans with her.

And, after a long day of pampering, Ruth tells Joyce that she’s sure they will get the money for their renovations, which the executive director wrongfully takes as confirmation that she’s going to be giving St. Denis a large donation.

Will fans be seeing more VIP guests in the future?

