Val Discusses How Hospitals Can Feel Like High School | St. Denis Medical | NBC

They may play a knowledgable medical staff on tv, but the cast of St. Denis Medical shouldn't be treating real life patients anytime soon.

St. Denis Medical Cast Gives Their Best Bad Advice: “I Should Probably Not Say This Out Loud”

While the cast of St. Denis Medical may spend their day on the set of a fictional hospital, these are some doctor’s orders you definitely don’t want to follow. Particularly when those doctors are just actors.

The cast of NBC’s newest medical comedy offered up some hilarious — and terrible — advice in a new exclusive clip, sharing how to care for a series of medical maladies including everything from a hangover to serious infection or the stomach flu.

Although we wouldn’t suggest trying out any of these unconventional remedies at home, it just may be the perfect prescription for some laughs.

What Medical Advice Do the Cast of St. Denis Medical Have?

Serena (Kahyun Kim) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

After Allison Tolman, who plays level headed nurse Alex on the hit workplace comedy, cautioned viewers that the information was “meant for entertainment purposes only” and being delivered by “comedic actors who only have prop stethoscopes and fake medical degrees,” the cast launched into their best hangover cures.

“Eat as much fast food as humanly possible right when you get home. Yeah, that’s medically sound,” offered Mekki Leeper, known to fans as bumbling nurse Matt.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who adopts the role of determined, yet often misguided, hospital administrator Joyce on St. Denis Medical, took a more practical approach.

“One drink per hour, not seven drinks per appetizer,” she cautioned fans.

Then there was Tolman, who gave the least helpful advice of the trio.

“Yeah, my tip to avoid a hangover is: not be a baby,” she said, before breaking into laughter. “I’m kidding.”

The fictional doctors and nurses who (barely) keep the hospital running each day, were then asked what to do about "this rash on my foot.”

It’s no surprise Josh Lawson, who plays confident surgeon Bruce, provided a solution that would keep him in the operating room.

“I’d amputate it. Yeah, I don’t like the look of it,” he said.

On the other hand, McLendon-Covey offered up an unconventional home remedy.

“The first place you would start is, sit in an epsom salt bath. Complain to anyone who will listen, go back to bed and take another bath,” The Goldbergs star said.

While Leeper advised to “search it on WedMD and freak out,” Kahyun Kim, who plays nurse Serena, had a more straightforward approach.

“Well, if you have a rash, it probably itches so you should itch it,” she said.

The group was then tasked with solving another medical mystery: “I got my eyebrow pierced. I think it’s infected. What do I do?”

Kaliko Kauahi, the former Superstore star who now plays Val on St. Denis Medical, couldn’t get past the outdated piercing.

“You should probably talk to your best friend and ask her or him why they allowed you to get that piercing in high school. It’s their fault,” she quipped.

Lawson had a similar take.

“Firstly, see a therapist as to why you got your eyebrow pierced,” he said. “I think there are deeper issues at play.”

McLendon-Covey’s advice went just a step further.

“Take the thing out, put a bandaid over it and never speak of it again,” she said, before adding, “Shame on you.”

Leeper suggested taking a crowd sourcing approach, telling fans to “ask other teenagers on TikTok who have done the same thing and see what they did.”

When it came to handling more serious illnesses like the stomach flu, the cast’s advice only got more hilarious.

“Stop, drop and roll — into the bathroom,” McLendon-Covey laughed.

And Kim offered some surprising real world advice from her mother.

“My mom will always be like, ‘eat more and it’ll push it down’ and I live by that,” she said. “And I always feel good after it.”

Finally, the cast was asked “how important is it really to wash your hands?” and, shockingly, got a (jokingly) divided response on the common hygiene recommendation.

“I mean, pretty important. Yeah you dirty grub,” Lawson said, before McLendon-Covey piped in with “You learn that in kindergarten.”

Tolman, however, comically shook her head and gestured with her hand before quietly admitting “it’s not that important at all.”

Kim, for her part, agreed.

“I don’t think anybody should ever wash their hands because germs aren’t real,” she said. “I should probably not say these things out loud.”

To find out what the crew is up to on St. Denis Medical, tune in Tuesdays at 8 P.M. ET on NBC or watch on Peacock the following day.