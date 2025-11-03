St. Denis Medical Adds Adam Rippon, Paul Scheer & a Seinfeld Alum as Guest Stars

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Five new faces are coming to the hospital, in addition to the eight previously-announced guest stars including Draymond Green and Kristen Schaal.

The halls of St. Denis Medical is going to be busy in Season 2.

More famous faces have been added to the list of guest stars for the hospital comedy, which returns to NBC on November 3. Paul Scheer, Adam Rippon, Wayne Knight, Jessica Lowe, and Jared Goldstein are all set to appear, alongside the previously announced Ariana Madix, Kristen Schaal, Draymond Green, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Jeremiah Brown, Lauren Weedman, Frankie Quiñones, and Jonah Beckett.

In the season trailer, hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) declares that we're "on our way to St. Denis 2.0," with help from that huge private donation she got at the end of the first season.

At the fictional Oregon hospital, patients and visiting healthcare workers are in and out at all times, giving St. Denis the perfect opportunity to bring in comedy legends, sports stars, and even two Love Island faves.

Get the details on the new characters below!

Adam Rippon will play one of Bruce's patients

Adam Rippon attends the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary, Watershed, on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rippon, an Olympic Bronze medalist in figure skating, will play a patient who has to convince Bruce (Josh Lawson) that he's sick.

Paul Scheer steps into St. Denis Medical Season 2

Paul Scheer at the Weapons World Premiere on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Comedian Paul Scheer, known for The League, Black Monday and podcasts including How Did This Get Made?, plays Ruben, a man whose brother is in the hospital in need of a kidney transplant.

Jessica Lowe plays Violet

Jessica Lowe attends the final season premiere The Righteous Gemstones on March 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jessica Lowe (Minx, The Righteous Gemstones) shows up as Violet, an odd woman who arrives at the hospital in search of her ex-husband, revealing information that shocks the staff.

Jared Goldstein plays a machine tech

Jared Goldstein attends the First Time Female Director premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images/Tribeca Festival

Comedian Jared Goldstein will play the technician of a new health screening machine, and if you've ever seen Goldstein's comedy, you can imagine how hilarious that will end up being.

Seinfeld alum Wayne Knight plays Dr. Axler

Wayne Knight attends The BAFTA Tea Party on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Finally, Wayne Knight, who played Newman on Seinfeld and met a horrible fate in the first Jurassic Park movie, plays Dr. Axler, a cardiologist who faces off against/mocks Ron (David Alan Grier).

McLendon-Covey, Lawson, and Grier star in St. Denis Medical along with Allison Tolman, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. The series comes from Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin and airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.