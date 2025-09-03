You'll Never Guess the Acclaimed Director Terry Crews Wants as an AGT Judge

Leave it to Terry Crews to come up with the most unexpected (but weirdly perfect) pick for a fifth celebrity Judge for America's Got Talent.

Speaking exclusively to NBC Insider, the longtime Host of the series revealed who he'd want to see sitting on the panel, and it's not an actor, singer, or even a celebrity producer. No, he'd like a director.

Wes Anderson? Ryan Coogler? Steven Spielberg? Nope. Crews would go for the man himself, the one and only, Spike Lee. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed why.

"You know, I'm a big, big fan. Do the Right Thing changed my life. When I watched it, I was a young man and all of a sudden my mind was blown because this movie was incredible," Crews said (he's previously cited it as his favorite movie of all time). "His whole pedigree, everything he's ever done has always been groundbreaking."

Among his many accomplishments, Lee has been responsible for iconic movies, documentaries, commercials, and is the recipient of a National Medal of Arts.

What Terry Crews says Spike Lee could bring to AGT

Thinking it through, Crews knows exactly what a stylistically minded director like Lee could add to the entire AGT process. "To have a filmmaker on that panel would give it a whole different element, you know what I mean?" he continued, explaining, "Everything right now is about being visual and about being, you know, the aesthetics of creativity, but a filmmaker like Spike Lee on that panel would be insane."

Not to mention, Lee doesn't exactly mince words in interviews, and his feedback would be incredible. "He doesn't hold back. That's another thing. You know with his personality, I really think it would be electric and exciting. That would be an awesome," said Crews, who added that he envisions the filmmaker being moved by great singers. "Somebody...very emotional, and had a tremendous voice... Spike would probably put him in a movie, they'd be doing the soundtrack of his next film, he's that kind of guy."

Of course, he'd have to fight hard for a place at the current table. The lineup of Sofía Vergara, Mel B., Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell seems to be working pretty well. We certainly wouldn't want to ask anyone for their seat!