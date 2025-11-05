Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The native New Yorker has played younger versions of Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain.

All Her Fault Star Sophia Lillis' TV and Movie Roles, From It to Dungeons & Dragons

A new mystery is afoot on Peacock, led by some big name talent.

All Her Fault, which premieres November 6 in a full eight-episode drop, is a twisty thriller based on the novel by Irish writer Andrea Mara. Part of a talented cast that includes Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning, actress Sophia Lillis plays a character named Carrie Finch whose life becomes intertwined with a wealthy Chicago-area family's after their son Milo goes missing.

Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Thomas Cocquerel make up the rest of the main cast, playing family, friends, and detectives who come together to solve the mystery of Milo's disappearance. As evident in the series trailer above, there's a web of secrets to be uncovered about everyone involved — Carrie included.

Lillis may not be as familiar to some viewers as Snook or Fanning, but the 23 year-old has played several high-profile roles alongside other major stars. She's even played the younger versions of two A-list redheads, Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams.

Learn more about Sophia Lillis's career highlights in movies, TV, and an eagerly-anticipated video game below.

Sophia Lillis played young Beverly Marsh in the IT movies

Lillis' first major role came in 2017 when she starred in It, the first of a two-part adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel. She played Beverly Marsh, sole female member of the "Losers Club", who faced off against both Pennywise the Clown and her own abusive father. Lillis returned for It Chapter Two in 2019, in which Jessica Chastain played Beverly as an adult.

Prior to that, Lillis appeared in the 2016 drama 37 with Samara Wiley and in Sia's music video for "Santa's Coming For Us" with Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, J.B. Smoove, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Sophia Lillis attends "The Adults" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In 2019's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Lillis played the title role, and she was Gretel in Oz Perkins' 2020 horror film Gretel & Hansel. She played Michael Cera's sister in 2023's The Adults, and mingled with major stars like Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton and Scarlett Johansson in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City that same year.

Also in 2023, Lillis got to show off her comedy (and shape-shifting) skills as the druid Doric alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page in the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Sophia Lillis played young Amy Adams in the Sharp Objects series

In addition to playing a young Jessica Chastain, Lillis portrayed the younger version of Amy Adams' character in the 2018 TV series Sharp Objects. Based on Gillian Flynn's book of the same name, like All Her Fault, the adaptation was a shocking eight-episode series about secrets, betrayals, and motherhood.

In 2020, Lillis starred in the series I Am Not Okay With This, a black comedy about a teen girl who discovers she has emotion-fueled psychokinetic superpowers.

And in 2025, in addition to playing Carrie in All Her Fault, she appears in The Chair Company as Natalie, the daughter of the main character played by Saturday Night Live alum series co-creator Tim Robinson.

Sophia Lillis co-stars in Hideo Kojima's OD video game

Lillis's upcoming projects include a starring role in OD, the video game being developed by Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima and co-written by Jordan Peele. The mysterious project is still in the works, but Lillis appears in the teaser trailer for what has been described by Kojima as "a unique, immersive, and totally new style of game — or rather, a new form of media." Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier also star. Watch the OD trailer here.

Watch Sophia Lillis as Carrie Finch in All Her Fault

Find out what's up with Lillis' character when All Her Fault premieres on Peacock on November 6.