The Cannes, France native was recently announced as an OG cast member of Love Island Games Season 2, premiering Tuesday, September 16 on Peacock.

All About Soléne from Love Island Games and Why You Recognize Her

Viewers who tune in to the Love Island Games Season 2 premiere will be greeted by a familiar face amongst the Islanders: Soléne Favreau.

Who is she? Why does she seem so familiar? Don't worry if you can't quite put your finger on how you recognize the 26-year-old, just keep reading.

Where have Love Island Games fans seen Soléne before?

Soléne is officially part of the red-hot cast of Love Island Games Season 2, but she's also graced the small screen before, in fact, she's in one of the summer's hottest reality series!

The Cannes, France native is currently starring on Season 12 of Bravo's Below Deck!

Since the 12th season of Below Deck premiered on June 2, Soléne has proven to be a polarizing fan favorite. Some may question her work ethic on the ship (she tends to take frequent "baby breaks" throughout a shift) or her propensity for hooking up with crew members. Still, Soléne intends to take all of her trademark confidence with her to Fiji in Season 2 of Love Island Games.

Kyle Stillie and Solene Favreau appear on Below Deck Season 12. Photo: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

However, that's not the only show Soléne is famous for. Her time on Love Island Games will mark her second appearance in the iconic worldwide franchise. In 2023, Soléne starred in Season 3 of Love Island France, ultimately finishing in third place alongside Nicolò Ferrari.

Does Soléne's experience with having her every move filmed for the cameras — and being a former Islander in her own right — make her one of the odds-on favorites to walk away as half of a winning couple in Season 2 of Love Island Games? It sure doesn't hurt, and we have a feeling Below Deck fans won't be able to look away.

When does Love Island Games Season 2 premiere?

Andreina, Tyrique, Solene, and Kendall appear on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

The Season 2 premiere is just days away. Tune in to Peacock on Tuesday, September 16, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to catch all the hottest competition on TV — hosted once again by the fantastic Ariana Madix.

In Season 2, Madix will be joined by two familiar faces: Iain Stirling is resuming his usual charming narration duties while Love Island USA: Aftersun's Maura Higgins will return as the franchise's official social media host.