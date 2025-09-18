Solange Kardinaly's Extraordinary Return to AGT Brought Simon & Howie to Their Feet

The Portuguese Season 29 finalist never fails to blow fans away.

It was a return that had been a year in the making.

America's Got Talent viewers had just a few days to prepare themselves for the Season 20 return of one of the most unique Acts ever: Solange Kardinaly, the "quick-change" artist who was one of the breakout stars of Season 19.

"I'm back on America's Got Talent!" the star wrote in a Facebook post on September 12. "I'm beyond excited to announce that I'll be a guest performer on the stage that gave me so many unforgettable memories ❤️"

During the September 17 episode of AGT — the Live Semifinals Results show — the Portuguese entertainer made her triumphant return to the stage, and showed audiences that she hadn't lost a step. In fact, she's only gotten better at her innovative magic/dance routine.

Kardinaly's Act, which involves changing outfits at lightning speed while performing unbelievable magic tricks, was always a highlight of Season 19 — but her September 17 performance may have topped them all.

Solange Kardinaly and Simon Cowell appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 19 “Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

We counted six outfit swaps and too many sleight-of-hand magic tricks to count. Once again, Kardinaly proved why she was deserving of making it all the way to the Finals of Season 19.

As is par for the course when watching Kardinaly on stage, viewers were left wondering how in the world she did what she did. Her logic-defying Act earned her a standing ovation from Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, who once again couldn't believe their eyes.

After Kardinaly finished performing, she revealed how much it means to be part of the AGT family.

"AGT allowed me to show my magic to the world — and I've performed worldwide since then," she said with a big smile. "I'm so grateful to be here again. AGT is in my heart forever."

Solange Kardinaly appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 19 “Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who are the Acts making up the AGT Season 20 Top 10?

The Top 10 are officially set in stone, setting the stage for an epic Finals episode on September 23. Here are the Acts that have made it to the final week of performances:

Steve Ray Ladson

Mama Duke

Micah Palace

Team Recycled

Jessica Sanchez

Chris Turner

Sirca Marea

Light Wire

Jourdan Blue

Leo High School Choir

