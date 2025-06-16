The Voice's Sofronio Vasquez Still FaceTimes with Michael Bublé: "He Calls and..."

Sofronio Vasquez is an international superstar on the rise. Before winning The Voice Season 26, the Artist repping Team Bublé made a name for himself as a talented musician who knew how to own a stage. And while they didn't know him before his Blind Audition, Michael Bublé and the rest of the Coaches knew the Filipino pop singer was destined for stardom.

After his performance of "I'm Going Down," Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani couldn't slam their buttons quick enough, delivering Vasquez a coveted 4-Chair Turn. "Your voice is like butter, it is so easy on the ears," McEntire told him. "You've got the whole package." While Snoop was enthralled by the "soul" of his voice, Stefani called his Blind Audition a "Grammy performance." Bublé perhaps put it best when he declared, "This dude could sing the phonebook!"

In the following weeks and months, Vasquez would continue to blow America away with his soulful performances. And his fanbase across the world was supporting him the whole way.

The Voice winner Sofronio Vasquez has a massive international fanbase

Sofronio Vasquez appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

When Vasquez was voted the winner of Season 26, he made history as the first Filipino winner of the U.S. version of The Voice. And while Vasquez was a new face to the Coaches and American audiences, he already had a massive international fanbase back home and beyond.

"There is a whole country watching this like a Super Bowl, no joke," Bublé told NBC Insider about The Voice Season 26 Live Finale. "And what's more interesting is that it wasn't just the Philippines. It was Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, people in China. There were people everywhere that saw themselves in this kid and it's very cool."

Vasquez later shared his gratitude for his fans and their devoted support. "Thank you all for your love. Thank you for supporting me in my journey here in The Voice," he wrote on YouTube. "I am grateful to win, but more than anything, I am grateful for your support, love, and kindness. Salamat! :) All these would not be possible without all of you."

In 2013, Vasquez auditioned on The Voice of the Philippines, but none of the Coaches turned their chairs for him. The singer told Parade that being "rejected many, many times" has helped him grow as an Artist, and getting a 4-Chair Turn on the American version of The Voice was "the best redemption that I could ever imagine."

That experience in 2013, of course, didn't stop Vasquez. In the following years, he put himself out there as a musician. It became clear he was one to keep on your radar when he competed on the Filipino singing competition show Tawag ng Tanghalan. And in a true full circle moment, he returned to Tawag ng Tanghalan as a guest judge in January 2025 following his win on The Voice.

Sofronio Vasquez was a viral phenomenon years before he joined Team Bublé on The Voice

Sofronio Vasquez on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

In 2022, Vasquez performed a soulful rendition of "That's What Friends Are For," and the video quickly went viral. Taking the stage with Hazelyn Cascaño, Jex De Castro, Anton Antenorcruz, Gigi De Lana — all fellow alums of Tawag ng Tanghalan — Vasquez showed off his unique voice as they sang a cover of Dionne Warwick's 1985 hit song. To date, the video has over 9.8 million views on Facebook and nearly 867,000 streams on YouTube.

His 2022 cover of "Nothing’s Gonna Change my Love for You" also went wildly viral on TikTok.

Sofronio Vasquez performed for the President of the Philippines after winning The Voice

In January 2025, Vasquez was invited to perform for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos and sang a rendition of "Imagine" by John Lennon, according to The Manila Times.

"That is a big thing. That is no small feat,” President Marcos told The Voice winner (via Philippine News Agency). "You made Filipinos famous again. We are once again famous because of what you did."

Sofronio Vasquez says Michael Bublé became "family" to him after The Voice

Vasquez has been busy since scoring his win on The Voice, and has also remained close with his Coach. The two reunited in May 2025 and have even hopped on FaceTime together.

"Not only is he my Coach from The Voice, which historically made us win, but he also became family," Vasquez captioned a screenshot of his call with Bublé in June 2025. "He calls and sends some wisdom and great news for people like me who dream bigger than the world." Bublé then commented, "You know it’s always a pleasure, buddy."

Nowadays, you can find Vasquez performing live on tour with stops across the country in 2025 — and surely racking up more and more fans along the way.