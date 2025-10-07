Sofronio Vasquez Met Up with Michael Bublé & Paul Anka for an Exciting Reason

A get-together made in The Voice heaven! Over the summer, The Voice Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez met up with the Coach who led him to the top, Michael Bublé. And the two men grabbed dinner with the one, the only, the legendary Paul Anka. They even captured the meet-up on camera and shared it with fans. "Just in case, I'm not believing myself right now 🤩" Vasquez captioned a short video from their hangout, which he posted to Facebook.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Alright, this is us, the boys: two Canadians and a Filipino. Paul Anka, Sofronio Vasquez, Michael Bubble. A little sexy Luisana Lopilato waiting for us. Bye," says Bublé, taking the camera and talking to it as the three walk through the lobby of a hotel toward Lopilato, Bublé's wife. Yes, he says "bubble," making fun of his own last name.

Much like Bublé, Anka is an old-school crooner, responsible for classics like "Puppy Love," "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and "Diana."

In another clip, Bublé digs into a chocolate soufflé after "the boys" plus Lopilato have enjoyed dinner together. Looks so fun!

RELATED: A Stunned Michael Bublé Ran on Stage After Max Cooper III Said *This* on The Voice

On his own Facebook page, in a post from the next day, Bublé shared pictures from the dinner and inside a recording studio, and wrote, "Paul Anka and David Foster took me under their wings at the very start of my journey, and it obviously changed my life. They believed in me when nobody knew my name. Now, together, we get to do the same for [Vasquez]. This is what music is about. Legacy, Love and Lifting each other up. I can’t wait for you all to hear it," tagging NBC's The Voice page.

Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Bublé are still tight after their Season 26 win on The Voice

Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Their bond didn't end when the season wrapped. In June 2025, Vasquez shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself and the Grammy winner, writing in the caption, "Not only is he my Coach from The Voice, which historically made us win, but he also became family. He calls and sends some wisdom and great news for people like me who dream bigger than the world. Thank you, [Michael Bublé]."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: The Voice's Sofronio Vasquez & Michael Bublé on Winning Season 26: "I Trusted Him..."

"I think he's a soul singer, honestly. When you go look at somebody like Bruno Mars or Adele, they are people that sing pop music, but it has that edge of a little gospel, a little soul. I think that's a really exciting thing for a young guy like this to start finding. And by the way, I'm still finding myself. And it's such a cool way to grow as an artist," Bublé told NBC Insider about Vasquez.

Of Vasquez's special talent that makes him stand out from the rest, Bublé also said, "It was the fact that he could bend the songs to his will as an interpreter. That told me about what kind of Artist that we had. And that's artistry. There's a lot of people that can sound like anybody that they're singing a song of, but it's different when you can make it yours, and you can bend it to your will. And that's when the great ones become the great ones."