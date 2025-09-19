Sofia Vergara's 33-Year-Old Son Visited the AGT Set with a Very Tiny Special Guest

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and Sofia Vergara at the launch of TOMA at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

The AGT Judge's son marked his birthday by visiting his mom at work.

Sofia Vergara was just visited on the set of America's Got Talent by two very special guests.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a September 16 Instagram post, the longtime AGT Judge shared an adorable photo from the AGT set featuring two of her favorite things in the world: Her 33-year-old son, Manolo and her pet chihuahua, Amore! It was a family reunion for the ages.

Vergara, Manolo, and her little pup looked so happy posing for the photo and it couldn't have come at a better time for Vergara, as a recent allergic reaction made her skip the 2025 Emmy Awards in favor of the emergency room. (Thankfully, it looks like the star's right eye has fully recovered from the reaction.) The crew was celebrating Manolo's birthday.

Both Manolo and Amore are known to stop by the Pasadena Civic Auditorium from time tom time. In fact, Amore has made quite a name for himself over the years whenever Vergara brings him along to AGT tapings.

RELATED: This 22 Year-Old Picture of Sofia Vergara — and Her Son — Shows She Never Ages

Young Sofia Vergara glows in throwback with Manolo

In a different social media post on September 16, Vergara celebrated Manolo's recent birthday with a gorgeous throwback photo that is the literal definition of an adorable mother-son moment. Manolo appeared to be a toddler and Vergara looked drop-dead gorgeous, as usual.

"Happy birthday to the best son❤️love you @manologonzalezvergara 🥳🥳," she captioned alongside the gorgeous vintage pic.

RELATED: Why Sofia Vergara Asks Her 33-Year-Old Son to Order Her Food Deliveries

Here's when to tune in to the AGT Season 20 finale

Terry Crews and the judges appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 20 is coming to an exciting conclusion — and the finale is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, September 23, beginning at 8/7c, the Top 10 Finalists will compete one last time — with everything on the line. The winning Act will be announced the following night, September 24. (And who knows? Fans might also see the return of some fan favorites for a few memorable performances in honor of the finale.)

Don't forget to tune in on Tuesday, September 23, at 8/7c on NBC — and remember to vote for your favorite Act to win it all in Season 20.