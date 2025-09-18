Howie Mandel appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12; Sofia Vergara appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 19.

The comedian couldn't help but prank his fellow AGT judge, who is recovering from a recent knee surgery.

Howie Mandel Bought a Ridiculous Gag Gift for SofÍa Vergara "To Make Her Feel Better"

Giving Sofía Vergara a gift like this is certainly a choice.

During a September 17 interview with Graham Bensinger that saw Howie Mandel give a backstage tour of the America's Got Talent studio, Mandel spoke about the close relationships between all four Judges. In fact, in light of Vergara's recent knee surgeries, Mandel revealed that he had brought the perfect gift to cheer her up. (Spoiler: It was not the perfect gift.)

"Sofía Vergara has a really bad knee [and] I've been buying her things to make her feel better," Mandel said.

"A pogo stick?" Bensinger said as he looked down at what Mandel was holding.

That's right. In true Mandel fashion, the longtime AGT Judge decided to push Vergara's buttons with a puzzling gift for someone who's had two knee surgeries in the last year. The comedian's surprise arrived at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where the series films, and he went on to reveal this was the third time he'd bought her a pogo stick.

Watch Howie Mandel try to gift Sofía Vergara a pogo stick here. (Beginning at the 3:32 mark.)

Howie Mandel appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

One smash-cut later, and viewers saw the aftermath of what happened when Mandel attempted to give his co-star the ridiculous — but objectively hilarious — gag gift.

"Look what I got you," he told Vergara as she rushed past him, refusing to accept the pogo stick. In fact, Vergara disappeared behind a curtain, refusing to be a part of Mandel's shenanigans. Still, Mandel was confident she would love the present.

"You'll hear the joy when she sees it," he assured viewers.

And that's when the unmistakable voice of the Colombian-born actress could be heard echoing from behind the curtain:

"F**k yu!" Vergara yelled.

Mandel was undeterred and explained to the crew what was happening.

"In Spanish, that means 'I love you' and 'thank you so much' and 'I wasn't expecting this,'" he reassured the team.

To his credit, Mandel wouldn't take no for an answer,much to Vergara's chagrin.

"There's more to come!" he shouted from the other side of the curtain, only to be met with a thunderous "No!"

(Something tells us AGT fans won't be seeing Vergara merrily bouncing up and down on a pogo stick during the final two episodes of Season 20.)

Terry Crews and the judges appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

