Sofia Vergara's Catchy Workout Motto Is All About This Food She Can't Live Without

"I literally work out just so I can give into the temptation," the AGT Judge once said about her gym motivation.

If there's one way to Sofía Vergara's heart, it's cake. The America's Got Talent Judge has a serious sweet tooth and always has some variation of the sugary baked good in her house. So much so that cake is the center of her workout motto.

"Everybody that knows me knows that I love cake ... I've been obsessed with cakes my whole life," the Colombian native said in a 2019 video posted on her Facebook page, adding that she has a dulce de leche cake delivered to her home every week. "You don't really need a special occasion to order any cake ... Where I come from, cakes are not just for birthdays. Cakes are just for, you know, it's life."

Vergara has also shared that she simply "cannot live" without cake. "My biggest temptation, the thing that I cannot live without, for sure, is cake. I always have to have cake in my house," she said in a 2016 video on her Facebook page. "I try to only eat it from Friday to Sunday, but, of course, that doesn't always work. I literally work out just so I can give into the temptation and eat the cake."

And because enjoying her favorite food is such a big part of her life, it serves as her motivation at the gym.

Sofía Vergara's catchy workout motto is inspired by her love of cake

"My workout motto is really simple," she told Shape magazine in 2014 (via E! News). "No pain, no cake!” And she's not kidding, she's added her now-famous catchphrase as a hashtag to many of her gym Instagram posts.

The Modern Family star's motto is so catchy, she's had it written on a cake and printed on shirts — for a good cause. In 2016, Vergara joined forces with The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit that provides children experiencing homelessness with a memorable birthday celebration. She helped raise money for the charity with apparel featuring the words "No pain, no cake."

Sofía Vergara's isn't into "crazy workouts"

In a 2024 interview with People, the AGT Judge said that while she has "an addiction to sweets," she's "come to terms with it" and regularly exercises and otherwise eats healthy to enjoy some sugar. But those workouts won't include anything too extreme.

"I have bad knees, so I’ve never been really into crazy workouts," she told the magazine. "I’ve worked out kind of like an older person my whole life. I do little weights ... but I am constant. I do it often because I can’t do spinning or any of those sexy exercises now."

Vergara has always been relatable on AGT, especially when Acts literally pop their eyes out. Now, her workout motto can be a daily mantra for fellow cake lovers.