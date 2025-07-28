The BoykinZ Receive a GOLDEN BUZZER from Terry Crews for "Fell in Love with a Cowboy" | AGT 2025

The America's Got Talent Judge shared an encouraging post-operation selfie with fans.

Sofia Vergara Updates Fans on Her Second Knee Surgery Since Last Year (PICS)

Sofia Vergara is back on the road to recovery.

In a July 25 Instagram post, the America's Got Talent Season 20 Judge surprised fans with an unexpected health update. Vergara announced that she underwent another surgery on her right knee — her second in less than 16 months — that had fans flocking to her comments in support of the 53-year-old star.

"Its done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," Vergara wrote in a caption.

In the brief carousel, Vergara shared two photos: A selfie showing off how gorgeous she looks immediately after surgery, and a second snap of her knee bandaged up.

In April 2024, the Modern Family alum revealed she had gone under the knife for major knee surgery. Fans were jealous, however, of the adorable puppy that was responsible for nursing the longtime AGT Judge back to good health!

The star appears to be in good spirits post-surgery. On July 27, she shared a smiling poolside photo of herself, a few friends, and her surgically repaired knee. Hopefully, "Round 2" of her knee surgeries is the end of it, with no "Round 3" in sight.

While countless fans sent along their well-wishes, one person stood out: Vergara's co-star Terry Crews!

"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" the AGT Host commented.

With the AGT Season 20 Live Shows quickly approaching, fans are crossing their fingers that Vergara will be healed enough to be a part of the festivities — but something tells us the star wouldn't miss it for the world.

Speaking of the Live Shows — they're just a few weeks away. Here's everything viewers should know.

When do the AGT Season 20 Live Shows start?

The Season 20 Live Shows begin with the first episode of the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 19, at 8/7c on NBC!

A Live Results show will then premiere the next night, on Wednesday, August 20.

Quarterfinals will run for four weeks straight, which means fans will be treated to a whole month of discovering which Acts have been working tirelessly to ensure their performances are the best they can be — and unfortunately, which Acts will shrink under the intense pressure of the competition.

Each new two-hour Quarterfinal episode will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and each new one-hour Results show will air one day later — on Wednesdays — beginning at 8/7c as well.