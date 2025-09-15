Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Sofía Vergara attends the "Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford" live event at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The AGT Judge confessed to fans she came down with "the craziest eye allergy" just as she was stepping out the door for the 2025 Emmys.

Sofía Vergara Skips Emmys for ER, Shares Pic of Her Eye Nearly Swollen Shut

A wild allergic reaction caused America's Got Talent star Sofía Vergara to miss television's biggest night of the year.

The former Modern Family star was conspicuously absent at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Though usually a red carpet mainstay, her absence was fully excused. In a September 14 Instagram post, Vergara shared that a wicked allergic with her eye made her miss the event entirely.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!🤣🤣," Vergara wrote in a caption.

See Sofia Vergara's trip to the emergency room here.

The star's right eye looked so swollen and red in the photo she shared, but true to herself, Vergara also posted two videos that cracked fans up everywhere. From seeing the star lying down in discomfort on a doctor's table to witnessing the 53-year-old using an emergency eye-rinse station, it's hard not to see the lighter side of her unfortunate situation.

We have to hand it to Vergara: She knows how to steal the spotlight, even when she misses out on star-studded evenings!

Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell during America’s Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara's ailment caught the attention of one of her AGT colleagues. Terry Crews sent along his well-wishes to the Judge in the comment section.

"Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️," the longtime Host wrote.

And despite her eye swelling up significantly in the photo, Vergara's fans came to the rescue, offering encouraging words of support.

"Still pretty tho 🔥," said one commenter.

Something tells us that Vergara will be treating herself to her favorite food at least a handful of times ahead of the AGT Season 20 Live Semifinals on September 16. Which means we'll see Vergara return to the public eye (no pun intended) soon enough.