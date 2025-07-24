Deidre Hall Shares Most Shocking Marlena Evans Moments From 'Days Of Our Lives'

The long-running soap has aired over 15,000 episodes since it first debuted in 1965.

Days of Our Lives: Beloved Soap Opera Renewed for 2 Seasons at Peacock

Sixty years later, and Days of Our Lives is still going strong!

The classic soap opera that first premiered on NBC back in 1965 and has since aired over 15,000 episodes across the globe will continue on for two additional seasons on Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform announced today. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 61 premiere (Season 60 is still releasing episodes as of this writing).

Days of Our Lives, which has extended to a number of foreign territories around the globe — including Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa, and Australia — straddles several different genres, namely drama, romance, mystery, and suspense.

Has Days of Our Lives been renewed? Yes, it has! The iconic show will return for its 62nd and 63rd seasons on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives Photo: Peacock

What is Days of Our Lives about? Days follows the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Horton, Brady, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families and their many friends and colleagues.

Days of Our Lives was recently nominated for 13 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, marking the largest total of nominations the series has received since it exclusively moved to Peacock in 2022.

Created by married couple Ted and Betty Corday, the series is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

All available episodes from Seasons 59 and 60 of Days of Our Lives are currently streaming on Peacock here! New episodes drop every weekday.